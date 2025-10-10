Mobile tower at Tikona Park legal: MCD tells NGT

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that a mobile tower at the Tikona Park in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar was installed legally and has all necessary approvals. The MCD said that there was no violation of rules as per the current policy.

Responding to a plea alleging the mobile tower was built illegally and posed health risks to residents, MCD said the tower was installed as per a January 2020 policy – Cellular Towers on Wheels (COW), which was framed by the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

In a submission dated September 29 and uploaded on Thursday, MCD said its record shows permission was sought for the installation of a COW at the park in DB block, 6-A Hari Nagar, with due permission granted in August 2021.

“That as per record, the permission…dated August 16, 2021…issued by Assistant Commissioner, Remunerative Project Cell, SDMC permitting to Mis Indus Towers Ltd. to set up Ground Based monopole (GBM) at SDMC (Now MCD), Park DB Block, 6-A, Hari Nagar….has been granted as per norms of the policy,” MCD said.

It added that there was no violation of rules as per the current policy.

A similar plea for the mobile tower was pending before the Delhi High Court.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by Dinesh Jain, a local, who alleged that a private company has installed a mobile tower inside the park without prior permission that led to removal of greenery. It said that permanent structures had been erected in the park.

It also alleged that the tower was generating a continuous humming sound, affecting the elderly and children in the vicinity. “The tower is also close to Tihar Jail, which poses a potential security risk,” the plea added.