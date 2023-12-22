close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Moderate fog envelopes parts of Delhi; isolated drizzle expected

Moderate fog envelopes parts of Delhi; isolated drizzle expected

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 22, 2023 10:22 AM IST

The minimum temperature in the national Capital was expected to remain between 6-8°C until at least December 27, India Metrological Department said

Moderate fog enveloped parts of Delhi on Friday morning and plunged the visibility to 400 metres at Palam even as an isolated drizzle was expected at some places later in the evening. A minimum temperature of 6.2°C was a degree below normal. It was expected to rise to around 9°C by Saturday due to cloudiness.

There has been no rain this month, barring some drizzle on December 4. (ANI)
There has been no rain this month, barring some drizzle on December 4. (ANI)

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23°C, a degree above normal, on Thursday. It was expected to remain the same on Friday before rising to 24-25°C over the weekend.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Capital recorded its lowest minimum temperature of 4.9°C this season on December 15. The minimum temperature was expected to remain between 6-8°C until at least December 27. The maximum is not expected to go below 23°C during this period.

The India Metrological Department (IMD) on December 1 said a warmer winter from December to February was expected for the country as a whole. The intensity and frequency of cold waves will be lower than normal in most parts of north, northwest, central, east, and northeast India.

IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said a fresh western disturbance was approaching the Himalayas. “There are chances of a drizzle in isolated parts of NCR [National Capital Region] on Friday evening and late at night. The impact over the weekend will be limited, but cloudiness should persist,” he said.

There has been no rain this month, barring some drizzle on December 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out