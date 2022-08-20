‘Modi vs who in 2024? I tell you…': Sanjay Singh slams BJP after CBI raids
Sanjay Singh stressed that the CBI raids were an attempt to stop the "revolutionary work done in the education and health sector" by the Kejriwal-led Delhi government.
In yet another press conference by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the CBI raid on the residence of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, party MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged that the issue is not about liquor policy in the national capital, but the rising popularity of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
“If that were the case, they (BJP) would have investigated Gujarat... They are targeting Kejriwal's model for health and education,” Singh said.
Singh stressed that the raids were an attempt to stop the "revolutionary work done in the education and health sector" by the Kejriwal-led Delhi government.
"Manish Sisodia was on the front page of America's biggest newspaper The New York Times. Everyone throughout the whole country is happy about it but not the BJP. He has done some extraordinary work when it comes to the health sector, be it Mohalla clinics or be it the education sector, the AAP leadership has revolutionised all of it. Now these CBI raids are nothing but an attempt to stop all of this," Singh added.
"The developments prove that the next Lok Sabha election in 2024 will be AAP versus BJP, it will be Modi versus Kejriwal. We will fight. I am saying it again that you cannot stop Kejriwal, or our education or health model. They have been asking Modi versus who? I tell you today - it's Modi vs Kejriwal," he added.
Series of AAP press conferences
While the CBI raid lasted for more than 15 hours, AAP leaders held a series of press conferences throughout the day on Friday - and Saturday as well- to slam the Centre over the action against Sisodia.
The AAP leaders accused the prime minister of using the CBI and other agencies against Delhi government ministers to dent the image of the AAP as he was "rattled" by the growing popularity of its national convenor Kejriwal and his model of governance.
After its stupendous victory in Punjab, the AAP has been working on its national expansion plan.
The AAP has kept its immediate focus on the BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where it will contest all seats in the assembly polls due later this year.
(With inputs from PTI)
-
Two held for bid to rape basketball player in Moga, juvenile surrenders
Nine days after an 18-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries after she fell off the roof of a stadium in Moga city while resisting an alleged rape attempt, two accused were arrested by district police on Saturday. Read: Ludhiana BJP leader Bharat Bhushan Sharma thrashed to death by drug addicts The accused were identified as Jatin Kanda of Moga, Ramandeep Singh of Sangrur and a 17-year-old resident of Moga.
-
Punjab appoints 146 law officers at AG office in Chandigarh
Five months after the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government took over reins in Punjab, it has notified the appointment of 146 law officers at its advocate general office in Chandigarh. Also read: Punjab and Haryana HC allows Gian Sagar to make BDS course admissions These include 13 senior additional advocates general, 28 additional advocates general, 40 deputy advocates general and 65 assistant advocates general.
-
Two minor sisters crushed to death by speeding truck in Loni Kalbhor
Two minor sisters were killed and their uncle was seriously injured after a speeding truck hit the motorcycle, they were riding in Loni Kalbhor area in Pune on Saturday morning. The deceased were identified as Gayatri Nandkumar Shitole (17) and Rajashree Nandkumar Shitole (10), while the injured is identified as Pandurang Navnath Bhikshe (42). The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the accident.
-
Gurugram: Prostitution racket busted at spa centre, manager held
A police raid on Friday exposed a prostitution racket that was being run under the name of a spa centre in Gurugram. The spa centre manager, Yogesh Kumar, has been arrested, police said. Kumar is a resident of Karol Bagh in Delhi. A PTI report said after the raid, two women belonging to the spa centre, located at a mall in Sector 51, were detained, but were released after questioning.
-
Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show cancelled in Bengaluru for second time
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show, scheduled to be held on Saturday in Bengaluru, was cancelled by the city police, who said organisers had not taken prior permission to hold the event. This is the second time that Faruqui's show has been called off in Bengaluru -- the first time in November last year. Faruqui was jailed for over a month earlier this year after a show at the Munro cafe in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics