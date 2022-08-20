‘Modi vs who in 2024? I tell you…': Sanjay Singh slams BJP after CBI raids

In yet another press conference by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the CBI raid on the residence of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, party MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged that the issue is not about liquor policy in the national capital, but the rising popularity of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“If that were the case, they (BJP) would have investigated Gujarat... They are targeting Kejriwal's model for health and education,” Singh said.

Singh stressed that the raids were an attempt to stop the "revolutionary work done in the education and health sector" by the Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

"Manish Sisodia was on the front page of America's biggest newspaper The New York Times. Everyone throughout the whole country is happy about it but not the BJP. He has done some extraordinary work when it comes to the health sector, be it Mohalla clinics or be it the education sector, the AAP leadership has revolutionised all of it. Now these CBI raids are nothing but an attempt to stop all of this," Singh added.

"The developments prove that the next Lok Sabha election in 2024 will be AAP versus BJP, it will be Modi versus Kejriwal. We will fight. I am saying it again that you cannot stop Kejriwal, or our education or health model. They have been asking Modi versus who? I tell you today - it's Modi vs Kejriwal," he added.

Series of AAP press conferences

While the CBI raid lasted for more than 15 hours, AAP leaders held a series of press conferences throughout the day on Friday - and Saturday as well- to slam the Centre over the action against Sisodia.

The AAP leaders accused the prime minister of using the CBI and other agencies against Delhi government ministers to dent the image of the AAP as he was "rattled" by the growing popularity of its national convenor Kejriwal and his model of governance.

After its stupendous victory in Punjab, the AAP has been working on its national expansion plan.

The AAP has kept its immediate focus on the BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where it will contest all seats in the assembly polls due later this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

