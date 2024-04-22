Molestation: DU, IIT-D, Guru Gobind Singh varsities agree to follow police guidelines for fests

Delhi university (DU), Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) on Monday gave an undertaking to the Delhi high court that they will comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) formulated by Delhi Police to ensure safety of students during college fests. Varsities signed an undertaking to follow police guidelines to curb incidents of molestation at fests. (HT Archive)

Taking the statement on record, a bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Manmeet PS Arora closed a suo motu plea registered following an incident of alleged filming of DU students in women’s washroom during a fashion show at IIT-D.

“The SOP has been agreed upon by the DU, IIT Delhi and GGSIPU. In view of the aforesaid undertaking, the present matter is closed. In any event if the SOP needs to be revised in future, the parties shall agree to the same in a joint meeting,” the bench said.

The formulation of the SOP, coupled with the universities’ assurances, marks a significant step towards minimising molestation incidents during college fests.

The guidelines mandate varsities to deploy female security staff and only permit entry of individuals having student identity cards. Varsities must seal the windows and vents of the women’s washroom and only employ female workers to clean the same.

“The area within the universities will be under the charge of college administration and the area outside the college will be under Delhi Police. Everyone else has to have a student ID. For the female toilets, only female workers are allowed to enter and clean (the toilets), and female security to be deployed,” additional standing counsel Nandita Rao, representing the Delhi Police, submitted to the court last week.

The guidelines were prepared in compliance with a court order in November 2023, directing DCP (legal) southwest to call a meeting of representatives from IIT-D, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and DU for the same.

Last week, the court had directed the counsels for the varsities to take instructions regarding their approvals.

On Monday, the counsels submitted that although colleges had their own directives and advisories dealing with security arrangements for fests, they were ready to also comply with the guidelines formulated by the police.

“In our opinion, it is imperative that adequate security measures are put in place, allowing the students to attend such events without any impending fear of experiencing such acts of violation,” the bench said.

In March 2023, a group of men reportedly entered DU’s Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) by scaling its boundary walls and harassed students. A similar incident was reported at Miranda House during its cultural fest. Cases of stalking, outraging modesty of women and trespass were registered.