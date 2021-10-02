Monkey enters VIP lounge of Delhi airport

A monkey entered the VIP lounge of Delhi’s IGI airport, videos of which have gone viral on the internet. The monkey was seen sipping Real fruit juice on the bar counter of the premium plaza lounge of the airport while travellers in the airport shot videos of the monkey.

The video has left netizens amused. It is still unclear as to when this incident occurred. The airport authorities are yet to release a statement regarding the primate entering the lounge of the airport.

The video surfaced weeks after Delhi recorded heavy rainfall and the terminals of the airport were flooded due to incessant rains.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON