More rain expected in Delhi; min temp 4 degrees above normal at 12.1°C

Overcast skies and more rain were expected after light rainfall early Sunday in Delhi, even as the minimum temperature rose four degrees above normal to 12.1°C, with a western disturbance beginning to influence the region, compared to 6.7°C a day earlier, and the air quality remained in the “very poor” category. The mercury rose to 21.5°C on Saturday but is expected to hover between 17-19°C on Sunday. An average AQI of 315 (very poor) was recorded at 9am on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi for one to two spells of light rain and gusty winds up to 40 km per hour during the day on Sunday. Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, and Palam recorded “trace” rainfall, Lodhi Road 0.2mm, and Ridge 0.6mm until 8:30am.

The Capital earlier recorded rain on January 27, with Safdarjung logging 4.2mm during the second active western disturbance for the month. Delhi had recorded 19.8mm of rainfall between January 23 and 24.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather vice president Mahesh Palawat said that while the latest will not be as active as the last two western disturbances, patchy light rain is still likely with overcast skies through the day.

An average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 315 (very poor) was recorded at 9am on Sunday. It was 315 at 4pm on Saturday, too. Despite rain, the AQI is likely to remain “very poor” at least until Tuesday.