Moti Bagh leg of elevated road in West Delhi opened

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated the three-lane Moti Nagar flyover along the Ring Road in west Delhi — an expansion of an existing single carriage flyover at the location. However, commuters will get only partial relief as the second section of the flyover at Punjabi Bagh Club Road is still a work in progress, and is likely to be completed only by July, officials aware of the matter said. The newly inaugurated three-lane Moti Nagar Flyover at Ring Road in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The Moti Nagar flyover is part of a project to create an elevated corridor between the Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja Garden, the officials said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Inaugurating the new facility, Kejriwal said that earlier, commuters would take up to 30 minutes to traverse through this half-a-kilometre stretch, but the Moti Nagar flyover will now cut the travel time to only three minutes.

“The Moti Nagar flyover is just a small component. The bigger and primary component is the Club Road flyover, which will be ready by July. It took 18 months to build the Moti Nagar flyover, and the Club Road flyover will be completed in about 21 months,” he said.

A senior Public Works Department (PWD) official said that the Club Road flyover has faced delays due to the non-shifting of utilities. “The power discom is likely to complete the work on shifting the overhead high-tension power lines this month. We will also need permission from the forest department, and DJB water lines also needs to be relocated. In wake of these hurdles, the completion deadline has been pushed back,” the official said, on condition of anonymity.

However, daily commuters on this stretch said that they will get relief only when the Club Road flyover opens. Rajinder Singh, one such commuter, said, “The Moti Nagar flyover will help, but the real benefit will be realised only after the Club Road flyover opens. We face traffic jams near Rajouri Garden marble market, Delhi Cantt Metro station and at Dhaula Kaun,” he said.

With an eye on the coming Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal also spoke about the welfare measures and infrastructure projects undertaken by his government over its two tenures.

“Two types of work are underway in Delhi. One is for the welfare of the people, such as providing free electricity, excellent government schools for children, Mohalla clinics in every neighbourhood, and free travel for women in buses. We will also deposit ₹1000 every month into the purses of all women above 18 in Delhi,” he said.