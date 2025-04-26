The multilevel parking facility in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh is nearing completion and is likely to be made operational for public next month, senior MCD officials said, adding that 97% of the work is already completed. Multilevel parking in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh will house 225 cars, top open in May

Built at a cost of ₹31 crore, the project has a five-storey puzzle parking structure and can accommodate 225 cars at a time. Officials said the parking facility will help in decongestion of a key intersection in the area.

An MCD official said necessary no objection certificates (NOCs) are remaining to be obtained along with the basic finishing work to be done before it can be made functional. Foundation stone for the project was laid in July 2022 and it was scheduled to be completed in July 2024.

“The construction part of the facility is fully completed. We expect to make the project operational in the next month,” the official said.

The five-storey parking is built on a plot measuring 5,150 square metre, located adjacent to a crematorium and next to the Bharat Darshan Park. So the parking lot will likely have majority utilisation by visitors.

Delhi, which is home to a 8.8 million registered vehicles, faces an acute parking mess and it can hardly be solved by a dozen parking lots. Delhi’s civic bodies have been focusing on building new multilevel parking lots to tackle the parking shortages. From reluctance of vehicle owners to park there and water seepage in underground parking space to flawed ramps and non-functional safety systems, many of these multi-crore projects remain underutilised. HT had earlier reported how the multilevel parking lots located near Sarojini Nagar market, New Friends’ Colony (NFC), Green Park, and Nigambodh ghat face a host of issues which do not lead to their full utilisation.