Mumbai: 8 arrested for allegedly lynching drunk man on Holi
MUMBAI: In a lynching incident in Mumbai, A 27-year-old estate agent from Andheri west was allegedly beaten to death by eight people after a petty fight at Versova on Holi, police said adding that the accused were arrested.
According to the Versova police, the deceased, identified as Suraj Sanjay Zinjotia, was celebrating Holi along with his acquaintances and consuming liquor near the mangroves at Seven Bungalows at Andheri west at 10pm when the incident took place.
The police officers said Zinjotia, who was drunk, wanted money to buy more alcohol. Since Zinjotia did not have money, he asked a few men, who were celebrating and drinking near him, to give him some cash on loan to buy liquor. The men, who were also inebriated, refused to give him money and started abusing him and threatening him.
Zinjotia, who could not take the abuse, began a fight with them. When Zinjotia retaliated the men picked up bamboo sticks and tree branches from nearby and started beating Zinjotia.
The police officers said that since it was dark, witnesses could not see the incident clearly however they reported that the men had beaten Zinjotia for more than 15 minutes till he fell down unconscious.
The police officers said that control room received a call at 10.15pm about the incident. On reaching the spot, they found Zinjotia in an injured state. They rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
Zinjotia’s brother Rakesh told the police that the deceased had left his house located at Sardar Vallabhbhai Parel Nagar in Four Bungalows in the morning to celebrate Holi and did not return. Rakesh said that he received a call from the Versova police informing about the incident.
The Versova police have arrested the eight men who are residents of Andheri for murder, unlawful assembly and rioting. “It was a petty fight which escalated to lynching. We have arrested the men and will be presenting them before the court,” said a police officer from the Versova police station.
