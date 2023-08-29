MCD plans new policy to register pet dogs in Delhi for 500

The veterinary department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi plans to levy a uniform pet dog registration fee of ₹500 per dog across the city, removing the disparity in the registration policies of erstwhile three municipalities in Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. At present, the annual pet dog registration fee is ₹ 500 in South and East Delhi, and ₹ 50 in North Delhi, according to officials. The three erstwhile civic bodies were unified in May 2022. (AFP)

The registration of pet dogs by their owners is mandatory according to Section 399 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act. At present, the annual pet dog registration fee is ₹500 in South and East Delhi, and ₹50 in North Delhi, according to officials. The three erstwhile civic bodies were unified in May 2022.

“The pet dog registration was being done online in all three corporations through different portals but there was disparity in the fee structures as separate policies were framed by different corporations. In view of unification, now a new uniform policy on pet dog registration is being brought with uniform fee of ₹500,” an official said. The disparity in the charges was largely in the processing fee component, that included ₹5 as dog tax and ₹45 being cost of dog token.

The department has drafted a preamble for the same, which will need the approval of the deliberative wing. HT has seen a copy of the preamble.

MCD has also proposed to generate the registration certificate on real-time basis, as opposed to the delay caused due to mandatory approvals of zonal deputy directors or veterinary officers. “If all the documents are in place and basic details are provided, the certificates will be generated immediately,” the official said.

Currently, only around 3,000 dogs are registered with MCD, according to the veterinary department, indicating low enforcement. Last year, MCD collected ₹1,57,000 as registration fees from pet owners, it said.

The pet dog registration certificate is valid for one year or till the validity of rabies vaccination of the dog. “Registration of one’s pet canine is mandatory under Section 399 of DMC Act and violators can be challaned and prosecuted under the IPC Section 289 (negligence with respect to animals),” an official said.

A second veterinary official said the registration helps MCD to monitor the vaccination status of city’s pet canine population. “In case a dog is lost, it can be traced back using the dog collar and token and the document also serves as proof of ownership,” the official added.