Murder accused caught after gunfight with police in Dwarka

A 28-year-old man, who had been absconding in a murder case for the past two months, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with a police team in Dwarka early on Wednesday, senior police officers said, adding that an inspector and the accused sustained bullet injuries in the gunfight.

According to officials, on Tuesday night, police received information that the absconding murder accused, identified as Rishabh alias Ritik, would be in Dwarka Sector-3 the following day. The team laid a trap in the area and, around 2.30 am on Wednesday, spotted the suspect. When they attempted to nab him, Rishabh took out a firearm and fired two bullets at the police officers.

Inspector Subhash Chand, in-charge of the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of Dwarka police district, suffered a bullet injury to his left arm. The suspect sustained the bullet injury in his right leg in the responding gunfire. At least five bullets were exchanged between Rishabh and the police party.

“His one bullet hit Inspector Chand’s left arm. The police team retaliated with three bullets and one of them hit Rishabh’s right leg. Both were shifted to two different private hospitals from where they were discharged after medical attention. Their condition was out of danger and stable. Rishabh was arrested and he was booked in another case related to attacking and injuring a police officer on duty,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said Rishabh was evading arrest in the stabbing of Kuldeep Singh,34, outside his house at Rajapuri in Uttam Nagar on August 17.

Rishab allegedly murdered Singh after an altercation between the two in which the two slapped each other. A case of murder was registered at Bindapur police station.While another suspect, identified as Pawan Punjabi, was arrested and a minor boy was apprehended, the prime accused, Rishabh, had remained absconding till now.

“Further probe revealed that Rishabh had come in contact with some local criminals and he had been planning to kill the witnesses of the murder case, and commit more heinous crimes in Dwarka with the help of his associates. Accordingly, inspectors Subhash Chand and Kamlesh Kumar of our district’s ANC and the anti-auto theft squad (AATS) were asked to nab Rishabh at the earliest,” said the DCP.