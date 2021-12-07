Namaz row: Hindu, Muslim groups propose new sites

The district administration on Monday said they have received a proposal from Hindu and Muslim groups recommending that the Friday prayers should be held at 12 religious sites and six other places instead of the current 20 designated sites.

Officials aware of the matter said that the proposal was submitted jointly by members of Sanyukt Hindu Sangarsh Samiti and Gurugram Imam Sanghathan led by Khurshid Rajaka, who is also the national convener of Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

However, another Muslim group, Gurgaon Muslim Council, said it did not agree with the arrangement.

In the last three months, right-wing groups in the city have opposed and tried to disrupt Friday prayers in sectors 47, 12, 37 and Sirhaul village -- sites designated by the district administration for Friday prayers. However, the Hindu groups have maintained that namaz should not be held at public places, and instead be offered at only mosques.

“We are moving towards resolution of the issue, and on Monday evening members of Hindu and Muslim groups submitted the proposal in which they have agreed to resolve their differences by mutual agreement. We will examine the proposed sites, and feasibility of the proposal, and implement it after it is found acceptable to the stakeholders. It will be ensured that sentiments and interests of every community are safeguarded,” said Yash Garg, deputy commissioner, Gurugram.

Rajaka said they have submitted that Friday prayers may be offered at 12 religious places that include mosques and Waqf Board properties located “away from population”. However, the location of these sites and mosques was not specified in the proposal.

“We want to ensure peace and brotherhood among people. We have requested the district administration that six large sites be allotted where prayers can be offered without hindrance, and we are ready to pay rent for them. Praying at public places is not allowed as per the Constitution and no government will permit either Hindus or Muslims to do so. We want to find a middle path and resolve this matter,” said Rajaka.

However, the Gurgaon Muslim Council said they did not subscribe to the proposal put forward by Gurugram Imam Sanghathan. Altaf Ahmad, spokesperson for the Gurgaon Muslim Council, said that the Muslims of Gurugram reject any such agreement, and added that a press conference would be held on the matter on Wednesday.

“We are getting reports that right-wing group, Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, has once again colluded with Muslim Rashtriya Manch which got some maulanas (clerics) along with them and conspired to state that ‘Juma namaz’ (Friday prayers) will not take place at any open places in Gurugram approved by the administration since May, 2018,” Ahmed said.

The members of Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti said they have been demanding that the prayers should be held only at religious places and not in public spaces. “The Muslim community has put forth this proposal, and we endorse it as it will ensure prayers are offered only at religious places. The six open sites sought by the Muslim community would also be located away from residential pockets,” said Rajiv Mittal, spokesperson, Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti.

On November 5, Hindu groups held a Govardhan Puja at a designated namaz site in sector 12A, and a havan was organised at another site in sector 37, to disrupt Friday prayers.