NBCC set to restore iconic Khadi Bhawan in Connaught Place

The Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan in Connaught Place, where generations of Delhi residents have bought hand-spun cotton and where Gandhi Jayanti still draws huge crowds, is set for a structural revival. NBCC (India) Limited will undertake major restoration work to strengthen the decades-old store at Regal Building, officials said. Given the building’s heritage value and heavy footfall, NBCC has also set strict safety and quality standards. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The project aims to reinforce the aging structure that has long served as the flagship retail space for Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) products. According to officials, the work will include installing metal decking slabs, RCC and retaining walls, plastering, rodent-proofing, and placing new steel reinforcements on existing floors. The restoration is expected to be completed within three months.

“The contractor will be responsible for obtaining all necessary approvals from the New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority and other agencies. We will monitor the work and ensure all heritage-related regulations are followed,” said an NBCC official.

Located at the heart of Connaught Place, Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan has for decades showcased India’s village industries and hand-spun traditions. The store comes alive every Gandhi Jayanti, when dignitaries and senior political leaders visit to mark the occasion. Last year, it recorded single-day sales of more than ₹2 crore; the highest ever for any Khadi outlet in the country.

According to tender documents, an earlier renovation contract had stalled due to delays in clearances from multiple civic and heritage bodies, including NDMC, L&DO, ASI and DUAC. NBCC has now made it mandatory for the new contractor to coordinate closely with these agencies and the existing vendor to ensure the project moves without disruption.

Given the building’s heritage value and heavy footfall, NBCC has also set strict safety and quality standards. All materials used will undergo third-party testing at approved laboratories. Contractors will be required to use anti-smog guns and noise barricades to keep dust and pollution in check during the work.

Officials said the structural strengthening will involve non-destructive and ultrasonic pulse-velocity (UPV) tests to assess the building’s condition. The contractor will use chemical adhesives, micro-concrete and corrosion-resistant mortars, as recommended by manufacturers and vetted by NBCC engineers.

Once restored, the old store is expected to continue standing as it always has — a quiet reminder of self-reliance in the heart of a city that never stops changing.