Officials transferred to Delhi on NCCSA’s July 14 agenda

The next meeting of the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) — a three-member body constituted to oversee transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the Capital in accordance with the ordinance promulgated by the Union government — will be held on July 14 to consider the posting of a group of Indian Administrative Service officers who have recently been transferred to Delhi from outside and are awaiting posting, according to documents seen by HT. The last meeting of the NCCSA was held on June 29 where chief minister Arvind Kejriwal disagreed with a proposal to appoint some officials in the education department, citing ongoing vigilance cases against them. (PTI)

The meeting was earlier scheduled for July 7 but was postponed.

The chief minister also objected to transferring some officials out of the education department.

“Chief minister/chairman NCCSA shall not be able to convene the NCCSA meeting scheduled on July 7 at 4.30pm at CM camp office due to certain exigencies. I am directed to convey that CM has desired to reschedule the above NCCSA meeting on July 14 (Friday) 5pm at CM camp office,” said a communication issued by joint secretary to the chief minister Ramchandra M Shingare.

Since the formation of the body, the CM and his office have maintained that the authority’s simple majority has enabled the bureaucrats to override the CM’s decisions.

Three days after the last meeting of the authority, the CM said that NCCSA has been reduced to a “complete farce” alleging that the directions given by him in the June 29 meeting were overruled by the two other officers.

NCCSA, headed by the CM, also includes the chief secretary, Naresh Kumar, and the principal secretary (home), Ashwini Kumar.

In a press conference on June 20, Arvind Kejriwal said: “I will explain to you how futile this NCCSA is as a body... Even if I ask for clarification on a matter, it is not considered important to reply to it... this body is just a farce for the Centre to do whatever it feels like in Delhi.”

On May 19, the President promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 which nullified a May 11 Supreme Court order that reinforced the authority of the Delhi government in controlling bureaucrats in all but three domains — land, police, and public order. The ordinance gave the LG, an official appointed by the Union government, the final say on transfers and postings of bureaucrats in Delhi and created a new cadre for the national capital.

