NDMC deploys 16 teams to prevent littering, illegal hawking along Kartavya Path
An NDMC official said the teams will also focus on encroachment removal and regulating activities of licensed vendors
New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has divided the Kartavya Path into eight zones and deployed 16 teams of 32 civic officials from the public health and enforcement departments across two shifts to prevent littering, spitting, and illegal hawking. Thirty-two civil defence volunteers will assist the teams, which can slap fines ranging from ₹50 to ₹2000. The teams have slapped 95 fines till Wednesday and seized teams such as ice boxes, goods, and ice cream trolleys.
An NDMC official said the teams will focus on violations, encroachment removal, and regulating activities of licensed vendors. “Besides the main avenue, they will also focus on adjoining roads and landmarks such as site around Central Secretariat metro station, Man Singh Road, RP Road, Udyog Bhawan.”
NDMC secretary Vikram Singh Malik issued an order on Tuesday constituting the enforcement teams for the effective enforcement of rules on the Kartavya Path and C-hexagon. “District Magistrate, New Delhi district, is also requested to ensure that the deployment of civil defence volunteers for duty in these areas is rationalized as per the zonal plan so as to ensure that two civil defence volunteers per zone per shift are available to assist the teams,” Malik said in a letter.
The teams will operate between 6:00am to 10:00pm under the supervision of a chief medical officer and deputy director (enforcement).
NDMC said it has removed 57 encroachments and 167 items such as posters, banners, and hoardings from the Kartavya Path until Wednesday besides seizing soft drink vans, water pumps, and other vending instruments.
NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay on Saturday said the civic body has initiated the process for allowing around 120 street vendors to sell ice cream, water, etc in the redeveloped area.
Street vendors were removed as part of the redevelopment work in the area in 2020. Dedicated zones have been developed on each side of Kartavya Path for selling snacks. Vendors will no longer be allowed to sell food on the front lawns between Man Singh Road and C-Hexagon.
Over 200 vendors were operating when the stretch was handed over to the Central Public Works Department for the redevelopment work in 2018. The revamped Central Vista has space for seven vending zones, including two near India Gate at C-Hexagon. Five of them have space for 40 vendors each. There will also be two amenity blocks at India Gate with 16 shops.
-
Bengal Police start probe into Kolkata clashes, arrest over 20 for assault
More than 20 people have been arrested in specific cases of assault on police officers and destruction of government property in Kolkata and Howrah during Bharatiya Janata Party's Nabanna Chalo (March to Nabanna) agitation, police officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday. An assistant commissioner of Kolkata Police, Debjit Chatterjee, suffered multiple fractures in his right arm when he was assaulted with sticks while he was trying to run away from a mob.
-
'Try the bus': Twitter on CEO's grumble over price to reach Bengaluru airport
CEO of The Ken, Rohin Dharmakumar, joined the rant on the exorbitant prices of a cab ride to the Bengaluru airport, triggering a fresh debate on commuter problems in the city. “A 1 hour Uber to Bengaluru airport costs 60-130% the price of a 1.5 hour flight to Mumbai,” he wrote on Twitter and shared screenshots to support the same. Another Twitter post on the same issue was a complete contradiction to Dharmakumar's post.
-
Delhi CM launches helpline number for people to continue getting power subsidy
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched a helpline number for power consumers in the city to continue getting government subsidy on electricity bills. Starting from October 2022, the subsidy will be extended only to those who apply for it, Kejriwal said. Kejriwal said that the registered mobile numbers with electricity connections will also get forms from the government to opt for subsidy.
-
2015 Kotkapura firing: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal appears before Punjab Police SIT
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appeared before a Punjab Police special investigation team probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case. Also read: Behbal Kalan police firing: Sukhbir Badal appears before SIT Led by additional director general of police LK Yadav, the SIT had summoned Badal, who was then the deputy chief minister and home minister of the state. Badal on Wednesday reached the Punjab Police Officers' Institute in Chandigarh around 11am.
-
Power subsidy in Delhi to those who opt for it, applications open: CM Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that power subsidy in the national capital will be given to only those who will opt for it. “Some people don't want to get free electricity. Now only those people in Delhi will get an electricity subsidy who will apply for it. You can start applying from today,” he said. Those who want to continue receiving availing power subsidy will get a form to apply.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics