New Delhi, The New Delhi Municipal Council is strengthening the Delhi government's ongoing efforts to curb pollution by expanding its automatic misting systems to 24 major roads under its jurisdiction, officials said. NDMC expands network of mist sprayer project to curb pollution

The project is being implemented, with mist sprayers already installed on Lodhi Road, Shanti Path and Africa Avenue to mitigate road dust and airborne pollutants. In total, 17 mist spray systems have been installed on these stretches so far, according to officials.

This phase, according to the officials, is covering nearly 29 kilometres and around 1,323 electric poles.

The officials added that the system releases fine water droplets from nozzles mounted on electric poles, helping dust particles settle and improving air quality in busy road corridors.

As part of the next phase, the NDMC has approved installation, testing and commissioning of automatic misting systems on 10 additional roads where dust and air pollution levels are relatively higher.

The council has cleared the proposal to award the work at a cost of ₹4.94 crore, which also includes one year of operation and maintenance.

The roads identified for this phase include Barakhamba Road, Firoz Shah Road, Sikandra Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Copernicus Marg, Tilak Marg, Shanker Road, Mandir Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg and Subramanian Bharti Marg.

NDMC vice-chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the initiative is aimed at suppressing dust and reducing pollution in high-traffic areas of the council zone.

"The expansion is part of NDMC's continuing efforts to reduce road dust and improve environmental conditions in the central Delhi area," Chahal said

The sprayers, mounted on electric poles, release fine water droplets into the air, helping dust and pollutants settle while also watering roadside plants using treated water.

In addition, 96 fountains have been installed at various roundabouts and parks to support dust mitigation and improve local air quality.

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