Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi

NDMC forms 10-km live canvas painting at Kartavya Path

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 05:10 am IST

The mega art event, themed “Viksit Bharat Ke Rang, Kala Ke Sang”, was held at the Kartavya Path lawns as part of the ongoing Sewa Pakhwada.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday said they have achieved a world record by creating a 10-kilometre-long live canvas painting with the participation of more than 35,000 artists and students. The mega art event, themed “Viksit Bharat Ke Rang, Kala Ke Sang”, was held at the Kartavya Path lawns as part of the ongoing Sewa Pakhwada.

Artists seen participating during the event (Sonu Mehta/HT)
Artists seen participating during the event (Sonu Mehta/HT)

Several Padma awardees, including Jatin Das, Biman B. Bas, and Adwaita Gadanayak, also participated and were felicitated.

The record for the “most artists contributing to the same painting simultaneously” stood at 5,084 artists, achieved by Fundacion Olga Sinclair in Panama in 2014 for a painting created to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Panama Canal. “Today the NDMC has surpassed this record and has set a new world record by creating a 10 km long live canvas painting at the lawns of Kartavya Path, New Delhi by more than 35,000 participants,” NDMC vice chairman Kuldeep Singh Chahal said.

The event saw the presence of chief minister Rekha Gupta, PWD minister Parvesh Verma, and MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Manoj Tiwari, among others.

Jyotiraditya Scindia termed it a “historic creative moment”, while Ashwini Vaishnaw said the event was part of a nationwide celebration.

