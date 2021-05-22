Home / Cities / Delhi News / NDMC hikes licensing fee for shops given on rent by 10%
NDMC officials said licence fee or rent is charged each month from around 4,000 shops, which have been given on rent in prominent markets in the New Delhi area.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
NDMC officials said licence fee or rent is charged each month from around 4,000 shops, which have been given on rent in prominent markets in the New Delhi area.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
delhi news

NDMC hikes licensing fee for shops given on rent by 10%

Last year ,too, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) decided to hike this fee, but the decision was rolled back following objections from the traders.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 05:09 AM IST

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has hiked the licensing fees for shops given on rent by 10% from April 1, attracting criticism from traders who said the decision was taken when businesses were already reeling under the effects of the lockdown and pandemic.

Last year ,too, NDMC decided to hike this fee, but the decision was rolled back following objections from the traders.

NDMC officials said licence fee or rent is charged each month from around 4,000 shops, which have been given on rent in prominent markets in the New Delhi area.

A senior NDMC official said licence fee or rent is revised every two years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.