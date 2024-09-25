NDMC misses deadline for Palika terrace garden

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has missed yet another deadline to complete work for the beautification of the terrace garden above Palika Bazar at Connaught Place, more than a year after the civic body started work at the site, officials said. The site of the landscaped garden spans around 3 acres. (HT Photo)

The landscaped garden, spanning approximately 3 acres, will include various features such as a granite pathway for walking or jogging, a huge lawn area, and planters in the middle. NDMC is spending ₹2.75 crore to rejuvenate the space for public use, and the project was expected to be inaugurated by August 15, but officials said that finishing work is still pending.

Palika Bazar, one of Delhi’s most iconic markets, is nestled between the inner and outer circle of Connaught Place and was established in the late 1970s.

An NDMC official said that Palika Bazar was constructed with an underground shopping complex and a terrace garden. “Due to a continuous seepage problem, waterproofing treatment was carried out at the terrace in 2020-21 by dismantling the terrace garden. The space is now being revived with a new look and public amenities,” the second official said.

Now, a new 30cm deep soil layer has been added on top of the roof to host sections with both artificial and natural grass. The garden will host sections of orange jasmine, firebush, hibiscus and calliandra. A dedicated section will feature various forms of bougainvillaea, mary palmar, and cherry blossom.

A second NDMC official involved in the project said the civic body will need another two weeks to complete the finishing work, such as electrical fittings, though the basic civil and horticulture work at the garden has been completed.

“A date for the inauguration of the garden has not been finalised, and it will need the NDMC chairperson’s approval. Some of the finishing works can only be undertaken after a date is finalised,” the official said.

To be sure, the NDMC chairperson’s post has been vacant after Naresh Kumar stepped down on August 18 after achieving superannuation, and the central government is yet to name his successor.