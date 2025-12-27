The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced proposals, such as replacement of old electricity panels, installation of new power metering systems, and the construction of a water supply control room, for areas under their jurisdiction. The proposals will be passed in the NDMC council meeting next week. NDMC proposes revamp in electricity, water supply network

NDMC chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said that the area is a VIP zone and requires uninterrupted power supply, the council is receiving financial support from the ministry of power and the Power Finance Corporation.

The government’s revamped distribution sector scheme is also being implemented in the area to strengthen its electricity supply. The scheme includes appointment of a project management agency, replacement of 11 kilovolt electricity panels, installation of supervisory control and data distribution management system (SCADA/DMS), and a smart metering system.

Chahal added that the NDMC area currently has 4,400 high tension electricity panels, with most of them being based on an outdated Bulk Oil Circuit Breaker (BOCB) technology. “These panels have become technologically obsolete and unsafe. Currently, modern and secure gas insulated technology is being adopted, which occupies less space, is environmentally friendly, and helps reduce pollution,” he said, adding that many of the existing panels are almost 45 years old, and have exceeded their service life of 25-30 years.

NDMC officials stated that the replacement of the old panels will be done in a phased manner.

“Under Phase-I, a proposal has been made to replace 829 old 11 kV panels on a priority basis, which will significantly enhance the safety, reliability, and operational efficiency of the power system. Under this project, 60% of the funds will be provided by the ministry of power and 40% by NDMC,” an NDMC official said. The same funding distribution will be used for proposals regarding the SCADA/DMS and the metering system.

To strengthen water distribution in the area, the construction of a 24x7 water supply control room will be proposed. The room will be a single-storey structure, built at a plot on the Old RK Ashram Marg, with an underground water tank of 100,000 litre capacity, at a cost of ₹5.24 crore. Through the creation of the control room, the NDMC aims to reduce water-related complaints in the area, and ensure water availability when the water supply from the Delhi Jal Board is low.

Chahal announced that the NDMC is procuring 12 new water tankers with a capacity of 9 kilolitres. The civic body currently operates eight water tankers with a 10kL capacity, on a rental basis.

Additionally, a proposal to replace old cast iron water pipelines with ductile iron pipelines will also be presented in the upcoming meeting. Its estimated cost will be around ₹5.24 crore.

“The area has been facing repeated complaints of contaminated water, frequent pipe bursts, leakages, and interruptions in water supply. Upon completion, the entire water supply system in the Pandara Road area will be modernised, ensuring continuous and clean water supply, reduced leakages, prevention of water wastage, and relief from issues related to polluted water,” said an NDMC official.