NDMC to roll out smart irrigation system on 22 roads, five gardens

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will develop a ‘smart irrigation system’ to water its greenery along 22 major avenue roads and five gardens under a project which is likely to lead to 70% savings in irrigation of these areas. Exotic flowers in full bloom at the Central Park in Connaught Place. (HT Archive)

At a press conference on Monday, NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Chahal said in the first phase, smart irrigation systems will be set up along 11 major roads covering a total length of about 19.28km for horticulture purposes while the second phase will cover 11 avenue roads and five major gardens.

“The initiative is expected to cut water consumption by nearly 70% and significantly reduce the movement of slow-moving water tankers on arterial roads, easing traffic congestion. Tenders for this project have already been invited and are scheduled to be opened on January 27. The work will be awarded before March 2026, with a completion period ranging from six months to a year, depending on the length of the road,” Chahal said.

The estimated cost of this phase is ₹15.94 crore. The roads along wich the project has been proposed include areas around Nehru Park, Peshwa Road, Mandir Marg, R.K. Ashram Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Shanti Path, Panchsheel Marg, Ashoka Road, C-Hexagon, Aurobindo Marg, and Akbar Road.

Chahal said the smart irrigation project will be further expanded in the 2026–27 fiscal to cover 11 additional main roads and five major gardens, covering a total length of 9.61km at cost of ₹16 crore. The second phase will include Maharishi Raman Marg, Lodhi Estate Lanes, Max Muller Marg, Subramaniyam Bharti Marg, San Martin Marg, Jesus and Mary Road, Manas Marg, Madhulimya Marg, Satya Marg, Chandragupt Marg, and Niti Marg.

Gardens that will be covered under the project include Satya Sadan park, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Sanjay Lake Park, and the Children’s Park at Madhulimya Marg.

Chahal added that at present, 12 DSTPs (decentralised STPs) are operational in the NDMC area, supplying treated water for irrigation of parks and greenery. “The mechanized irrigation systems will be implemented in parks, gardens, and green belts, ensuring that water is used only as per actual requirement and at the required locations. The system will promote water conservation, reduce water wastage,” he added.

Under the ₹57 crore project, NDMC has proposed the construction, operation, and maintenance of five new D-STPs with a total capacity of 2,250KLD (kilo litres daily). These plants are proposed at Bapu Dham Housing Complex, the nursery opposite INA Metro Station, the island at the intersection of Rajendra Prasad Road and Ashoka Road, Bharti Nagar Sewerage Pumping Station, and Nehru Park.

Plans are afoot to set up eight additional D-STPs under the PPP model at locations including Rose Garden at Shanti Path, Kautilya Marg roundabout at Shanti Path, Race Course Nursery behind Tamil Nadu Bhawan, Sanjay Lake Park, Q-Point near the Taxi Stand, near Sangli Mess, Lodhi Garden, and Talkatora Garden. The total estimated cost of these projects is ₹150 crore, official said.