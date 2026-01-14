New Delhi: Jackal died in bid to capture, alleges union; zoo denies

Nearly two months after four jackals escaped their enclosure at the Delhi Zoo, a workers’ union at the zoo has flagged violations under zoo rules and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, alleging that mismanagement on the part of its staff led to the death of one of the escaped jackal. This, the union said, was never reported and a formal post-mortem was not conducted before the body was disposed off. However, Delhi Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said no such incident had been reported and that an inquiry had been ordered (Hindustan Times)

In a letter written to the Union environment ministry and the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), seen by HT, the National Zoo Workers’ Union — comprising of over 100 members at the Delhi Zoo — alleged that one of the jackals that escaped in November 2025 entered the enclosure of the Himalayan Black Bear and hid in an underground burrow.

Among various attempts, the zoo staff also allegedly used chilly powder to get the jackal to exit the burrow, before ultimately setting it ablaze, resulting in the death of the animal inside. The body was recovered two days later. The union said a formal post-mortem was never carried out, calling for a committee to be set up to examine the incident and assess CCTV footage from December 14 to 20, 2025.

However, Delhi Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said no such incident had been reported and that an inquiry had been ordered. “No such incident was reported. One allegation has been received yesterday. The joint director has been asked to enquire the allegation,” Kumar told HT.

While the Union ministry and the CZA did not comment on the matter. However, a senior official aware of the matter said they had no information on the allegations, adding that there was no discrepancy in the number of jackals at the zoo as against the official data.

“Jackals in the exhibit area plus the holding area tally with inventory of the animal,” the official said, adding, “An internal enquiry has been ordered.”

The letter, dated December 12, and signed by R.S Bhadauria, general secretary of the union, said, “It is alleged that in November, several jackals escaped from their designated enclosure due to gross administrative negligence, lack of supervision, and failure of zoo management to maintain safety standards. It is further alleged that one jackal entered Beat No. 4 and jumped into the enclosure of a Himalayan Black Bear.”

To remove the animal, Bhadauria said, daily wage labourers were called in for assistance through the beat in-charge.

“It is alleged that chilli powder was poured into the burrow and a fire was ignited inside it, resulting in extreme cruelty and unlawful killing of the animal. Such acts, if proven, constitute offences punishable under Sections 9, 39, 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as well as relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.”

Bhadauria in his letter added that, two days later, after the dead body of the jackal was recovered, it was “clandestinely disposed of without any intimation to the zoo veterinary authorities”. This is in direct violation of mandatory protocol, which requires any animal death to be reported immediately, examined by the zoo veterinarian, documented, and then sent to the zoo hospital for post-mortem examination, he said.

The letter further alleged that the zoo director, despite being made aware of the death, failed to take any action. “The above acts, taken cumulatively, disclose prima facie commission of cognizable offences, abuse of official position, destruction of evidence, and a complete breakdown of governance within the zoo administration,” the letter said. The union has called for an independent inquiry into the incident, immediate suspension of involved official and the preservation of CCTV footage of the incident.

A second official HT spoke too, part of the same union, said the incident came to light only last week. “The incident took place last month, but a few of us were made aware of it last week. However, despite sharing it with other officials, no action was taken internally. It was then decided we will write a letter,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

On November 23, HT had reported the escape of at least four jackals from their enclosure a day earlier, prompting an urgent search operation across the forested areas behind the animal enclosures. It was suspected that they escaped through an opening in the fencing towards the rear of the enclosure into a dense forest patch which forms a part of the zoo boundary. There was no immediate threat to any visitors, as this area is away from visitors.