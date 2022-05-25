New Delhi LG to take oath on Thursday
New Delhi: Vinai Kumar Saxena, chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), will be sworn in as Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG) on Thursday, the LG office announced on Tuesday.
Saxena, 64, will be administered the oath of office at Raj Niwas at 11 am by the chief justice of Delhi high court Vipin Sanghi, the LG office said.
The Delhi Cabinet headed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and top bureaucrats such as the newly appointed chief secretary Naresh Kumar, additional chief secretary Satya Gopal, the special officer and the commissioner of the MCD Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti respectively are expected to attend the ceremony.
Saxena will be the first LG of Delhi from a non-bureaucratic, non-defence background. Saxena worked in the private sector for three decades before heading the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) of the central government for six years.
He will replace former civil servant Anil Baijal, who headed Delhi’s government for at least five years and four months before resigning for “personal reasons” last week.
Saxena, who will report to the Union home ministry, will directly oversee issues related to land, services, police and law and order, which come under the purview of the LG. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, implemented last year, gives primacy to the LG over the elected government in the city.
After Saxena’s name was announced on Monday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the new LG. “The former L-G Anil Baijal and I worked together in Delhi on several projects and tried to solve many issues. He is a very good man. I wish him the best for the future and wish him good health and a long life. I welcome the newly appointed L-G, Vinai Kumar Saxena on behalf of the people of Delhi. He will get the full support of the cabinet for Delhi’s betterment,” he tweeted.
Delhi engineer found dead in Pune gorge
Pune: The four days of frantic search for the missing Delhi-based engineer Farhan Shah (24) ended on Tuesday after the rescue team recovered the trekker's body from a 350-foot gorge near Duke's Point in Lonavla during the morning hours. The body was traced by rescuers from INS Shivaji team who had joined the local police, National Disaster Response Force and Shivdurg Prathistan teams, in finding the engineer who had lost his way.
In jail for two years based on hearsay, says Umar Khalid
New Delhi: Activist Umar Khalid, an accused in the main conspiracy case pertaining to the 2020 communal riots in north-east Delhi, on Tuesday told the Delhi high court that he has spent two years in jail on a “baseless” charge sheet by the police and a hearsay statement by a protected witness.
4 juveniles booked, 3 others arrested by Pune police for murder attempt
The Hadapsar police on Tuesday booked four juveniles and arrested three others for allegedly attempting to murder a kiosk owner in Kalepadal. The arrested accused have been identified as Vitthal Dhananjay Chougule ( 19), Rishikesh alias Janglya Bharat Panchal ( 20) and Chaitanya Tulshiram Karad ( 23), all residents of Kalepadal. The victim Chetan Praveen Jagtap (19) was attacked on Sunday, 9pm According to the police, the group was seeking revenge for the gruesome murder of their associate Sunny Hiwale.
Case against DU registrar, Daulat Ram principal on Dalit teacher’s complaint
The Delhi Police on Monday filed a case against Daulat Ram College principal Savita Roy and the Delhi University registrar Vikas Gupta on a former teacher's complaint alleging atrocities against her in 2020, before her contract with the college was terminated and not renewed. Police said the woman, an ad hoc assistant professor, was removed from service in August 2020, after which she approached the court and the police with a complaint.
Admissions violating DU guidelines will be deemed void, registrar warns St Stephen’s
The Delhi University on Tuesday wrote to St Stephen's College informing the minority institution that it will declare "null and void" all admissions made by college in violation of the Central Universities Common Entrance Tes (CUET) guidelines, after the college released a prospectus on Monday reiterating that it will admit students to undergraduate courses while sticking to its stated 85:15 (CUET score:interviews) weightage formula.
