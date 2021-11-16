Home / Cities / Delhi News / New Delhi’s air quality still ‘very poor’; mercury drops to 11°C
delhi news

New Delhi’s air quality still ‘very poor’; mercury drops to 11°C

Delhi experienced a nippier morning on Tuesday with the mercury recording 11°C, according to data from the India Meteorological Department. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was predicted to be 10°C
Traffic on a road amid smog in New Delhi on Monday. On Tuesday, New Delhi’s air quality was still ‘very poor’. (ANI/File)
Traffic on a road amid smog in New Delhi on Monday. On Tuesday, New Delhi’s air quality was still ‘very poor’. (ANI/File)
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi experienced a nippier morning on Tuesday with the mercury recording a temperature of 11°C, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Tuesday’s minimum temperature was predicted to be 10°C, while the mercury could go up to a maximum of 26°C.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 10.3°C, which was three notches below normal for this time of the year, and the maximum temperature was 26.4°C, which was two degrees below normal.

Also Read: Debate over share of farm fires in toxic air

New Delhi’s air quality was yet again in the “very poor” category on Tuesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am was 389.

On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 353, which was “very poor”.

The CPCB classifies an AQI of 0-50 as “good”, 51-100 as “satisfactory”, 101-200 as “moderate”, 201-300 as “poor”, 301-400 as “very poor” and above 401 as “severe”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out