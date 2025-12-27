The impact of Delhi government’s decision to expand the number of districts in the city from 11 to 13 will be felt most in everyday civic services that residents routinely interact with – property registration and taxation, road repairs and drainage maintenance – explained officials privy to the government’s plan. ‘New district map to end jurisdictional confusion’: Delhi govt officials

The core idea behind the realigning Delhi’s administrative boundaries, the people cited above explained, is the principle of coterminous jurisdictions. The move, they said, will align the boundaries of revenue districts with those of civic and local bodies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Social welfare and labour departments, Public Works Department, the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

Until now, the lack of alignment meant that a single neighbourhood could fall under one revenue district, a different municipal zone and yet another police jurisdiction.

“People don’t realise how much time is lost simply figuring out which office is responsible. In some colonies, residents complain to the SDM, but the civic work falls under a different municipal zone. With the new districts, the same area will fall under the same administrative umbrella. In fact, the police districts should also now be made along the same boundaries,” said former chief secretary of Delhi, Omesh Saigal.

He added that a municipal zone reorganisation committee he headed around 2006 made similar recommendations and it has been suggested multiple times since then.

Clear lines, faster coordination

Officials said better coordination between revenue authorities and local bodies is the most immediate outcome expected from the restructuring. With district and municipal boundaries now mirroring each other, coordination meetings, particularly during enforcement drives are likely to become more effective.

“For issues like encroachment removal, sealing drives or disaster response, multiple agencies have to act together. Earlier, officers from different districts and zones were often involved for the same stretch of road. Now, the SDM, the municipal zonal officer and even utility agencies will be dealing with the same mapped area. This co-terminus jurisdiction will improve overall efficiency in managing civic issues as officials will not be able to pass on blame,” said former MCD commissioner, KS Mehra, who headed the civic body when it was unified earlier.

This alignment, officials added, is expected to reduce confusion for citizens as well. Complaints related to civic services that require inputs from multiple departments, such as illegal constructions or mixed land-use violations often got delayed due to overlapping mandates.

Property registration and taxes

One of the most direct citizen-facing changes will be in property registration and property tax-related services. The reorganisation increases the number of sub-registrar offices from 22 to 39, with each aligned to the newly created sub-divisions.

“Registration offices were severely overburdened in some districts,” said an official from the Revenue Department. “People from far-off colonies had to travel long distances and wait for days. With smaller, better-defined jurisdictions, footfall will be distributed more evenly.”

The alignment will also improve coordination with MCD, which handles property tax assessments and building plan approvals. “When the revenue record, the registration office and the municipal tax office are all mapped unfiromly, discrepancies are easier to identify. It also helps in digitising land records more accurately,” said Saigal.

Roads and drains

Maintenance of roads and drains is another area where the impact will be clearly visible. Officials said mismatched boundaries often resulted in fragmented responsibility, especially on long arterial roads or drains that cut across revenue districts but fall within a single municipal zone.

“In the monsoon, we’ve seen drains overflow because one section was desilted and the next wasn’t. That usually happened because two different district administrations were coordinating with the same municipal body. With the same administrative boundaries, accountability becomes clearer,” Mehra added.

“If a road caves in or a drain chokes, there will be no ambiguity about which district administration has to convene the meeting and push the work,” an MCD official added.

Efficient management in high-density areas

Officials said the creation of three new districts – Old Delhi, Central North and Outer North – was driven by administrative pressure in high-density zones. Areas such as Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Rohini and parts of West Delhi have seen rapid population growth and urbanisation, stretching existing district administrations, according to officials.

“In some districts, an SDM was effectively managing the workload of what should have been two sub-divisions. By redistributing areas, we are ensuring officers can focus more closely on fewer localities, which improves monitoring and service delivery,” said the revenue department official.

The planned Mini Secretariats in each district housing SDM, ADM, tehsil and sub-registrar offices under one roof are expected to reinforce this efficiency. Following this citizens will not have to visit five buildings for one piece of work, the official added.

Census to follow new map

The timing of the reorganisation is also significant with the next population census expected to be conducted in early 2026 using the new district boundaries. Officials said this would ensure more accurate data collection and planning. “Census data drives everything from allocation of funds to infrastructure planning. If administrative boundaries are outdated or inconsistent, the data becomes harder to use. Conducting the census on the new districts will give us a clearer picture of population density and service needs,” the officials said.

This, officials said, will have long-term implications for urban planning, disaster preparedness and welfare schemes. Whether it is schools, hospitals or drainage capacity, planning begins with population data.

Transition without disruption

While the government has said the new districts will come into effect from January 1, officials added that the transition will be phased to avoid disruption of routine services. Existing offices will continue to function as jurisdictions are gradually realigned.

“The idea is not just to redraw maps, but to make governance simpler. If implemented carefully, residents should feel the difference not in paperwork, but in faster responses and clearer accountability,” the revenue official added.

Officials also said that the success of the restructuring will ultimately be measured by whether everyday interactions like fixing a road, registering a flat, or resolving a complaint, become easier for city residents.