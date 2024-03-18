 New MCD car park coming up in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
New MCD car park coming up in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh

ByParas Singh
Mar 19, 2024 05:24 AM IST

The parking lot with a capacity for 276 cars is expected to decongest the area around the Outer Ring Road-Rohtak Road intersection

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has invited bids to develop a multilevel automated car park in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, municipal officials aware of the matter said on Monday. The car park will be a shuttle-type car park with a capacity for 276 cars, a commercial complex component, and is expected to be built in two years, MCD officials said.

MCD’s multilevel car park at Amar Colony was recently inaugurated by the Delhi mayor. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
MCD’s multilevel car park at Amar Colony was recently inaugurated by the Delhi mayor. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The parking lot is expected to decongest the area around the Outer Ring Road-Rohtak Road intersection, which often faces traffic snarls because visitors to the Bharat Darshan Park park their vehicles on the road. The multiple banquet halls in the neighbourhood also add to the congestion on this busy stretch. HT had reported on June 8, 2022, that three parking lots are being planned in Punjabi Bagh with a total capacity for 689 cars.

Car park at the community centre

On March 15, MCD invited bids to develop an automated car park on a 2,300sqm plot along Club Road at the local community centre near Madipur with a capacity for 276 cars.

“It will be an automated shuttle type parking as it can accommodate a larger number of vehicles in a very small space as compared to other types of parking, and can also be assembled faster and costs less. It will be built on a public private partnership model under which the land parcel will be given to a private developer for a concession period of 30 years. The developer will be able to generate revenue from the commercial complex component. We estimate that the construction period for the commercial complex with the multilevel parking will be around two years,” said a senior MCD official on condition of anonymity.

The shuttle system permits both horizontal as well as vertical movement of the platforms (dolly) carrying the vehicle.

According to the notice issued by MCD’s parking projects department, the permissible ground coverage in the area is 50% because of which1,150sqm of the 2,300sqm plot will be redeveloped. “We have fixed the minimum upfront payment to 5 crore with a minimum annual recurring fee of 50 lakh,” the official said.

Charan Singh Yadav, a resident of Punjabi Bagh said that there is large scale unauthorised parking in front of the Bharat Darshan Park as well the banquet halls in the area causing hours-long traffic jams. “New parking lots should be developed but the authorities should also crack down on the illegal parking along the road,” he said.

Other car parks

A five-storey puzzle car parking system is being built at the municipal crematorium with a capacity for 225 cars. The foundation stone for this car park was laid in July 2022. Puzzle parking is an automated system that enables horizontal and vertical movement of spots, just like a puzzle, to park and retrieve cars.

A six-storey parking lot is being built on a 1,500sqm plot at the Bharat Darshan Park with a capacity for 188 cars.

News / Cities / Delhi / New MCD car park coming up in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh
