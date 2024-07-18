New MCD school to be opened at Ashok Vihar: Delhi Mayor

Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday announced the opening of a new Municipal Corporation of Delhi school in the Ashok Vihar area, northwest Delhi, which will be the third new civic body school to be opened by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government this year. Delhi MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi (PTI)

Oberoi said that the development work of the primary school, located at the C2 block of Ashok Vihar under the Keshavpuram zone, has been completed and the school will be inaugurated in the next 15 days.

The mayor said the new facility is equipped with 14 classrooms, two nursery rooms, a computer room, office space, a library, a science room, a staff room, a medical room, a sports room and a hall. “Last year, we inaugurated an MCD school in Vishnu Garden in the west Delhi zone and one at Bawana in Narela zone,” said Oberoi, adding that these schools provide primary education to students in the local area and help in strengthening their foundational learning.

Meanwhile, Delhi education minister Atishi on Thursday convened a review meeting with over 200 principals from Delhi government and government-aided schools at Veer Savarkar Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Kalkaji. The meeting focused on setting learning goals and strategies for the current academic session, the government said.

The principals of Delhi government schools have more responsibility because the children in these schools come from difficult circumstances and most are first-generation learners. Delhi government schools have come a long way in the last ten years. All these changes have come due to the hard work of our education team,” said Atishi.