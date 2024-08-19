New Pavilion and other facilities: NDMC to upgrade Talkatora cricket ground

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to upgrade the 22,500sqm cricket ground in the Talkatora Gardens complex in central Delhi by adding a new pavilion and other associated infrastructure, senior civic officials said on Monday. The civic body has invited bids for the project, they added. The 22,500sqm cricket ground in Talkatora Gardens complex. (HT Photo)

The work will likely take three months to complete and the revamped facility is likely to open for the public in December, officials said.

“We have decided to add more facilities to the cricket ground in the form of a new cricket pavilion, changing rooms, toilet complex and sitting area among other features. The upgraded facility will give cricket lovers access to a better sports infrastructure to hold events,” said NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay.

The project will be executed by the civic body’s engineering department. “The new cricket pavilion will be spread over a 21.5ft* 15 ft area. It will have an open area in the front with seating arrangements for team members and support staff. Basic amenities such as a drinking water station, water coolers, and a new sewage/drainage system will also be added,” the official said.

A second NDMC official said that the venue offers a centrally located ground in New Delhi with basic facilities for cricket such as a medium-sized ground, multiple match wickets, nets, seating and tenting areas along with basic gym equipment. “Lavish green layouts and its location make this ground one of the sought-after facilities. Catering can be arranged in the space provided outside the boundary line. The ground also offers flood light facility,” the official added.

Rajesh Singh, who uses the ground several times a year, suggested that the civic body should also focus on the upkeep of the cricket pitch. “The pitch is too low and the ball does not gain elevation. The pitch should also be improved,” he added.

The ground offers parking space for 250 vehicles. “The improvement works at the ground and adjoining facilities like the parking lots and floodlights will continue in future in phases,” the official said. The booking rates for the ground vary from ₹17,000 to ₹22,000 with a security deposit of ₹10,000, according to the NDMC website. The two slabs vary based on whether the applicant is a government organisation, an NGO or a sports club. Private and corporate sector have higher slabs.

The ground can be booked for a maximum of 15 days including two weekends per month. Bookings can be made online on the NDMC website.