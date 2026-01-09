NGT calls out Capital’s lapses in waste management

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has flagged serious lapses in Delhi’s solid and liquid waste management, observing that its 2023 order directing the state government to submit regular and verifiable compliance reports had not been followed for a considerable period. Of the 792 million gallons per day (MGD) of sewage generated, treatment capacity stands at only 704 MGD, with nine sewage treatment plants (STPs) found to be non-compliant with prescribed standards. (HT PHOTO)

Highlighting the scale of the problem, the tribunal noted that while Delhi generates around 11,000 tonnes of solid waste daily, it has the capacity to process only about 8,000 tonnes, leaving nearly 3,000 tonnes untreated each day. Similarly, of the 792 million gallons per day (MGD) of sewage generated, treatment capacity stands at only 704 MGD, with nine sewage treatment plants (STPs) found to be non-compliant with prescribed standards.

A bench chaired by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava directed the Delhi chief secretary to submit a detailed report tabulating progress on sewage generation, sewer connectivity, STP performance and action plans to prevent untreated sewage from entering stormwater drains. The matter has been listed for the next hearing on July 6. The tribunal also appointed advocates Katyayni and Vikrant Badesra as amici curiae to assist in the matter.

“The Tribunal in its order dated February 16, 2023…while considering the status of compliance of solid and liquid waste management by the Govt of NCT of Delhi had directed the chief secretary to file the progress report,” the NGT said in its order dated December 12, 2025, shared on Thursday. “The aforesaid order was not complied with, and no regular compliance reports were filed earlier,” it added.

The tribunal further observed that untreated sewage continues to be discharged into the Yamuna at Wazirabad barrage and Asgharpur village, linking improper waste management to river pollution. It warned that inconsistent compliance could lead to a public health emergency.

“Further, the water quality data of the River Yamuna stretch between Wazirabad Barrage and Asgharpur Village in compliance with prescribed standards may be disclosed by DPCC in the next report. Let the further progress report in respect of liquid waste management be filed one week before the next date of hearing,” the order said.

The NGT has been monitoring waste mismanagement nationwide since 2022 and has imposed fines on several states and Union territories. In February 2023, the Delhi government was fined ₹3,132 crore, including ₹990 crore for solid waste management lapses.

A government official said the fine was imposed during the previous government’s tenure. “We will examine the order and take appropriate action, as directed,” the official said.

Last month, the Delhi government told the tribunal that by December 2028, it plans to add 7,750 tonnes per day of solid waste processing capacity through expansion of four waste-to-energy plants and two biogas plants. It also said that of the 28 million metric tonnes of legacy waste at three landfills in 2019, around 20.5 million metric tonnes have been bio-mined, with deadlines of July 2026 for Okhla, December 2026 for Bhalswa and December 2027 for Ghazipur.