New Delhi, Flagging environmental violations by the National Highways Authority of India which constructed highway pillars inside a protected pond in Delhi's Goyla Khurd village, the National Green Tribunal on Monday asked it to take restorative measures. NGT flags violations by NHAI on protected Delhi pond, seeks restorative measures

The green body was hearing a matter where it had initiated suo motu proceedings based on a newspaper report regarding the NHAI constructing a highway at protected pond sites.

The report alleged that the alleviated Urban Extension Road-II over the pond in Goyla Khurd village passed through the village pond, which had been designated as a natural wetland.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "The core issues which arise for consideration are whether the wetland in question is a protected wetland and whether the Respondent 3 has constructed the bridge on this wetland by reducing its area in violation of the environmental norms."

It noted that the Delhi Wetland Authority had clarified that the waterbody was a wetland and it required to be protected.

Noting the evidence before it, the tribunal said, "The status of construction of the pillar inside the water body by the NHAI is not in dispute. Thus, it is clear that the NHAI, by constructing eight pillars, has encroached upon an area of 2.36 sq metres of the pond which comes to around 0.23 per cent of the area of the pond."

It said there was nothing on record to show NHAI's disclosure that the water body will be encroached upon and pillars will be constructed inside the water body.

"The Environmental Clearance dated December 30, 2021, was issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change , clearly mentioning that the alleviated structure was proposed on the pond without any mention about the erection of pillars on the pond," the tribunal said.

It said that while obtaining the EC, the NHAI did not disclose that it would be constructing the pillars inside the pond and so no environmental impact assessment in this regard was done by the MoEF&CC.

"Rule 4 of the Wetlands Rules does not permit any kind of encroachment on the wetland. It also does not permit the construction of a permanent nature in the wetland. Thus, the Respondent 3, NHAI, has violated the above rules," the tribunal said.

It noted the NHAI's submissions about sustainable development, saying that construction of the road was necessary for the development of infrastructure, public interest and convenience.

"There is no dispute to the proposition that a balance is required to be struck between environmental protection and development, but even for attracting the said principle, an agency involved in the developmental project is required to follow the law and take necessary applicable environmental clearances by disclosing full facts," the tribunal said.

It said that the NHAI should have disclosed the fact about constructing the pillars in the pond and thus reducing its area.

"Even though the encroachment/reduction in the area is small, the law should have been followed and the requisite permission from the Environment Impact Assessment Authority in terms of the EIA Notification, 2006, ought to have been taken," the tribunal said.

NHAI counsel said the authority was ready to undertake all restorative measures.

Disposing of the matter, the tribunal directed the MoEF&CC to consider the aspect of violation of the environmental clearance condition by NHAI and take an appropriate decision in accordance with law after following the principles of natural justice within six months.

It directed the NHAI to make full disclosure in future about the natural water resources, ponds, lakes, streams and the like which might be affected in the construction activity while applying for environmental clearances.

"In addition to the issue of the construction of pillars on the water body without requisite clearance, there is also an issue of the throwing of muck and the damage caused to the water body. Hence, we direct a joint inspection by a team of representatives of Delhi Pollution Control Committee and NHAI," the tribunal said.

It asked the team to ascertain any other damage caused to the water body in the course of construction, following which the NHAI had to take remedial measures.

"The said team will also ascertain the other protective and rejuvenation steps that can be taken with regard to the water body in question and it would be the responsibility of the Respondent 3 to ensure those remedial measures are taken within six months," the tribunal said.

It also asked the DPCC to ascertain the environmental damage compensation by giving an opportunity of hearing to NHAI.

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