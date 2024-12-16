NGT issues notice to Union environment ministry on tree felling in Delhi’s Jindpur

New Delhi The NGT sought more details from DPCC on the environmental compensation imposed. (Representative photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued a notice to the Union environment ministry, seeking accurate details of the number of trees felled in north Delhi’s Jindpur by a private builder.

The bench noted a reply filed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), which said the forest department’s north division imposed a fine of ₹9 lakh for the illegal felling of 15 trees in the area, but questioned how the figure was decided.

“It cannot be ascertained under what circumstances compounding was permitted and what was the criteria adopted and facts considered while calculating the compounding fee...” an NGT bench headed by chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava said.

The bench also noted a reply by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on environmental clearance issued by the Union environment ministry (MoEF&CC) in 2020 for a project, for which no tree-cutting or transplantation was proposed.

The tribunal acted on a plea filed by a resident, alleging thousands of trees have been illegally chopped in the area.

The bench, on December 9, said the district magistrate (north Delhi) failed to file his reply despite directions to produce the relevant khasra entries and revenue record of Chajju Ram Bagh in Jindpur for the past 20 years.

“It is reflected that counting of existing trees was to be done. Learned counsel for DDA has submitted that some representative of MoEF&CC must have done tree counting. Thus, we implead them as respondents,” the bench said, seeking a reply from them on the trees felled in the area and the action taken so far.

It sought more details from DPCC on the environmental compensation imposed.