NHRC report flags violations at Tihar Jail No 4

A National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) report has flagged shocking irregularities in Tihar’s Jail No. 4, including overcrowding, extortion, discrimination based on crime profiles, and inhumane treatment of new inmates. The report, dated April 28 and accessed by HT, was prepared following a series of complaints from prisoners and submitted to the Delhi Police commissioner and prison authorities. (PTI)

Among the findings are allegations that new prisoners are forced to scrub toilet seats without soap or disinfectants, and made to pay bribes for access to better facilities. In contrast, white-collar criminals reportedly enjoy a separate “elite atmosphere” with cleaner wards and fewer inmates.

On Tuesday, Delhi Prisons' director general Satish Golcha transferred 10 jail officials, including the superintendent of Jail No. 4, and constituted a six-member committee to investigate the allegations. Golcha declined to comment on the matter.

NHRC officials who inspected the jail found it dangerously overcrowded, with over 3,100 inmates crammed into a facility meant for just 740. Ward No. 1, which houses inmates accused of theft, murder, and robbery, held 890 prisoners—nearly double its capacity. In contrast, Wards 14 and 15 housed just 123 and 30 inmates respectively, operating at capacity, and were described as having “better facilities.”

“The capacity of each ward, barrack and cell has not been defined/specified, leaving distribution of the prisoners to the discretion of the jail superintendent and other jail officers. This discretion has resulted in abuse of power…” the report said.

The report alleges that prisoners must pay bribes—starting at ₹5,000—for access to services. Inmates claimed jail officials and the superintendent routinely took home medicines and food intended for prisoners. Moreover, newly lodged inmates were subjected to degrading tasks, including scrubbing toilet seats for up to an hour using only stones. “These tasks were deliberately assigned to extort money,” the report noted, adding that inmates were denied cleaning equipment like brushes or soap.

Housing assignments were reportedly made arbitrarily, with no defined capacity for each ward, cell, or barrack. “This allows jail officials unchecked discretion, resulting in unequal and discriminatory distribution of prisoners,” the report said.

NHRC also noted that sewadars — inmates who assist jail staff — enjoyed better conditions, allegedly as a reward for their obedience and proximity to officials. Several inmates said they were asked to pay for transfers to cleaner, more spacious wards and to secure regular contact with family members. Some officials had not been transferred despite prior orders to do so, NHRC added.

White-collar criminals, accused of financial and cyber crimes, were placed in specific wards such as Nos. 11 and 14 and received preferential treatment. The report described a separate, “elite atmosphere” created for them.

NHRC has called for urgent corrective action, warning that the jail’s conditions violate fundamental human rights and undermine the integrity of the correctional system.