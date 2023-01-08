Nigerians living in India illegally will be deported: Delhi Police

A day after five Nigerian nationals were detained from Raju Park area near Neb Sarai in south Delhi for allegedly staying illegally in India, senior police officers said that all of them will be deported to their country and that is why no first information report (FIR) has been registered against them in connection with their “unruly and aggressive” behaviours towards the police. The documents of the detained Nigerian nationals pertaining to their stay in India were found expired, the officers said.

“We have informed the foreigners’ office about the incident and the illegal stay of the five detained Nigerian nationals. Since the documentation work related to their deportation could not be carried out on Sunday because of the weekly holiday, the procedure will start on Monday. All the five will be shifted to the concerned detention centre,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.

According to the DCP, for the past one and a half months, the south district police have been carrying out an identification drive to identify foreigners staying illegally in south district areas and initiate their deportation process.

“During this period, we have deported at least 65 Nigerian nationals. The drive is still on,” she said.

On Saturday around 2.30pm, the staffers of Narcotics Squad South went to Raj Park and apprehended three foreigners of African origin, who were found illegally overstaying in the neighbourhood. The team was trying to bring them to Neb Sarai police station when suddenly around 100 people of African origin gathered there and obstructed the police team. It led two of the apprehended foreigners to flee while one Nigerian national, identified as Philip,22, was caught.

Subsequently, in the evening around 6.30pm, a joint team of the Narcotics Squad South and the police station went in search of illegally staying foreigners and detained four Nigerians, including a woman. This time also, nearly 200 foreigners of African origin gathered and allegedly obstructed the team. They were also trying to help the detained people to escape from the police custody. However, the police team managed to bring the five foreigners to the police station.

During the day there were many photos and videos of foreigners seen obstructing the police team in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area when they had gone to apprehended the Nigerian nationals.

