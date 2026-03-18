No arrests for begging in elhi since 2014, Lok Sabha informed

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday was informed that from 2019 to 2026, the Delhi Police has received three complaints about forceful begging by transgenders. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that of these, two complaints were found non-actionable and one complaint was converted into a First Information Report (FIR) where a charge sheet has been filed in court.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that of these, two complaints were found non-actionable and one complaint was converted into a First Information Report (FIR) where a charge sheet has been filed in court.

“From 2014 to now, no person has been arrested for begging under the Delhi Prevention of Begging Rules, 1960. The Delhi High Court had decriminalised begging in the Delhi in August 2018... The Court has also held that criminalising begging violates fundamental rights under Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution,” read the reply by the minister, in response to a question on begging in Delhi.

The reply added that the Delhi Police has implemented multiple preventive measures to curb begging, particularly at traffic signals and busy intersections. The measures include regular drives to remove beggars from junctions, deployment of personnel at vulnerable red lights during peak hours, and CCTV surveillance at major intersections to monitor and prevent such activities.

The reply further stated that the police coordinate with the social welfare department of the Delhi government to shift beggars and homeless people to shelter homes.