No bird flu death in 72 hours, says Delhi zoo

The Delhi zoo has not recorded any avian influenza death over the past 72 hours, officials said on Tuesday, but they refused to confirm how long the ongoing closure would continue.

The zoo was shut on August 30, after lab tests confirmed bird deaths due to avian influenza (bird flu). Twelve deaths were reported between August 24 and September 9.

In a press note on Tuesday, the zoo said, “The National Zoological Park (NZP) informs that no new mortality has been reported in the last 72 hours among the water birds in zoo enclosure or in the migratory birds around the ponds.”

“…total 09 numbers of Painted Stork and 03 numbers of Black-headed Ibis died in water bird aviary/ isolation ward out of which 07 nos of samples were found positive for H5N1 Avian Influenza Virus,” the press note confirmed.

Besides, two birds are recovering in the ward.

Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said, “Till date a total of five migratory painted storks have been reported dead in the water pond, out of which three samples were found positive. No death of migratory birds has been reported after September 1.”

Another zoo official said, “After the deaths stop, tests are conducted every 15 days for at least three times to confirm that the zoo is completely virus-free. If there are deaths in between, then that timeline will change accordingly and we will take a call depending on the situation.”

Environmental samples have been collected from the zoo and sent to National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, the results of which are awaited.

When asked if the zoo will continue to remain closed, Kumar said, “We will follow guidelines for opening of the zoo. Our first priority is to contain the spread among animals, birds and staffs.”

Kumar confirmed that no other zoo animals have shown any influenza like symptoms.