No driving test to get license now! Delhiites wonder why?

Remember the days of queuing up in trepidation at the regional transport office (RTO) when trying to pass the driving test for a license? No longer are Delhiites required to go through this struggle since the new amendment in the rule by Union Transport Ministry states that passing a driving test is ‘not mandatory’ to get a license! Surprised? Well, while many in the Capital are sure taking this as a good riddance, but the change that might have been introduced to make life easier is being speculated to have other repercussions as well.

What is the common (wo)man’s view?

It might be easier to get your license now, however, the number of people who have vehicles to drive on the roads “is scary”, says a Patparganj-based entrepreneur Geeta Verma, adding, “It’s going to be a chaotic situation on the road! I am dreading it already as I need to go to work every day and ab sab hi road pe honge unlock mein! It’s so risky as it has become much easier to get a license... And by the time the violators are challaned, for all you know they might have already skipped a test at the cost of a life!”

Arnav Rajpal, a student of Delhi Technological University, is hopeful that the new rule and the system being set-up will help regulate traffic by making the drivers more responsible. He adds, “There should be some uniformity so that the applicant’s driving skill level is above a certain threshold, to as to ensure road safety. Previously, there were many RTOs and each would have a different driving test according to the space and resources available. Even then some could get away with a driving licence without appearing for a proper test, so not driving rules but the drivers need to get updated.”

Vijay Kumar, owner of a driving school in Dwarka, feels that just the training in a driving school isn’t enough to get a license and start driving independently. (Photo: Shutterstock)

A few driving schools to go out of business?

The training centres, which will now be allowed, shall be required to have simulators and a dedicated driving test track. Opining on this, Anil Kumar, owner of driving school in Pitampura, says that this decision has put them in a tough spot. “The authorities have asked for a two acre track for the test, and we cannot arrange that. And if that’s the case, no one will come to us and other smaller driving schools. It’s going to be tough to sustain in the business. Let’s see if we are able to continue or need to change business,” he says.

Vijay Kumar, owner of a driving school in Dwarka, feels that just the training in a driving school isn’t enough to get a license and start driving independently. “Driving needs practice. A lot of times people learn driving from the driving schools, but they are still not ready to drive on the road. Sirf basics clear hote hain driving school mein, on-road experience toh chahiye. So there must be an on-road test after any training,” he adds.

Expert’s opinion

A city-based road safety officer for over six years, Raj Kumar Yadav says that this sort of judgement comes with it’s own pros and cons, and explains: “It’s good in the sense that there will be private driving schools that will be reputed, where people can take their training. And this will certainly help them drive better. But yes, there is also a chance that these schools would just train as a formality as compared to the details that were earlier taken into account at RTOs. So, the new rule could swing either way.”