No exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station after 9pm on Saturday: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced that commuters will not be allowed to exit from the Rajiv Chowk metro station from 9 pm onwards on New Year’s Eve. The decision was taken keeping in mind the huge crowds that will likely visit Connaught Place to celebrate the New Year, officials said.

“As advised by the Delhi Police, to ease overcrowding on New Year’s Eve (December 31), exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station,” the DMRC said in a statement.

Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly, DMRC said.

Delhi Police will deploy thousands of personnel across the city to maintain safety during New Year celebrations. Like each year, Connaught Place will be out of bounds for traffic after 8pm on New Year’s Eve.

Like each year, Connaught Place will go out of bounds for traffic after 8pm on Saturday on New Year’s Eve.