No non-BS VI vehicle permitted to enter Delhi from today
The Delhi government said it is deploying special enforcement teams, AI-enabled surveillance and automatic number plate recognition cameras
Non-BS VI vehicles will not be allowed to enter the national capital from Sunday as the Delhi government’s winter action plan comes into force to arrest air pollution.
However, according to a notification, CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles and other notified categories will be exempt from the ban. The restrictions will stay between November 1 and January 31.
The Delhi government said it is deploying special enforcement teams, AI-enabled surveillance and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to crack down on violations.
All dust-generating outdoor construction and demolition activities are prohibited during the same period. Essential public infrastructure projects may continue subject to prescribed conditions.
E-challans will be automatically generated against vehicles violating the restrictions, while unauthorised construction activity will invite immediate stop-work notices and environmental compensation penalties.
Frequently Asked Questions
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSaloni Bhatia
Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.