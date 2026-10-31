No non-BS VI vehicle permitted to enter Delhi from today

Non-BS VI vehicles will not be allowed to enter the national capital from Sunday as the Delhi government’s winter action plan comes into force to arrest air pollution. A view of winter air pollution near Sector 94, where air quality readings range between 266 on Saturday morning. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo)

However, according to a notification, CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles and other notified categories will be exempt from the ban. The restrictions will stay between November 1 and January 31.

The Delhi government said it is deploying special enforcement teams, AI-enabled surveillance and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to crack down on violations.