Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

No non-BS VI vehicle permitted to enter Delhi from today

The Delhi government said it is deploying special enforcement teams, AI-enabled surveillance and automatic number plate recognition cameras

Updated on: Nov 1, 2026, 07:13:04 IST
By Saloni Bhatia
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

Non-BS VI vehicles will not be allowed to enter the national capital from Sunday as the Delhi government’s winter action plan comes into force to arrest air pollution.

A view of winter air pollution near Sector 94, where air quality readings range between 266 on Saturday morning. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo)
A view of winter air pollution near Sector 94, where air quality readings range between 266 on Saturday morning. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo)

However, according to a notification, CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles and other notified categories will be exempt from the ban. The restrictions will stay between November 1 and January 31.

The Delhi government said it is deploying special enforcement teams, AI-enabled surveillance and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to crack down on violations.

All dust-generating outdoor construction and demolition activities are prohibited during the same period. Essential public infrastructure projects may continue subject to prescribed conditions.

E-challans will be automatically generated against vehicles violating the restrictions, while unauthorised construction activity will invite immediate stop-work notices and environmental compensation penalties.

Frequently Asked Questions

Powered ByFAQAsk HT
  • Saloni Bhatia
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Saloni Bhatia

    Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More

recommendedIcon
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home/Cities/Delhi News/No Non-BS VI Vehicle Permitted To Enter Delhi From Today
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • htauto-logo-v6-black
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes