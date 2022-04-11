No reason to worry till a new variant is detected: Delhi health minister
With India reporting its first XE variant case of Covid-19, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday that there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected.
Speaking to reporters, Jain said, “Every day a new variant is getting generated as the virus is mutating. The Delhi government is keeping a watchful eye on the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The World Health Organization (WHO) has not declared any new variant of concern. There is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern gets detected.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Delhi has recorded over 18.6 lakh Covid-19 cases. For the past few days, the daily tally has been above the 100-mark, stoking fears of a worsening pandemic situation.
Health minister Jain told reporters on Monday that, the “count of daily cases in Delhi is being reported in the range of 100-200. We are keeping an eye on hospital admissions, and that is going down. The focus shouldn't be on the positivity rate much as of now.”
On Sunday, the national capital added 141 new Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate stood at 1.29%. The Union government had last week directed Delhi along with Kerala, Haryana, Maharashtra and Mizoram, to continue to monitor the spread of the infection and accordingly take measures amid a recent surge in cases.
The XE variant in India has been detected in Gujarat's Vadodara. The patient had a travel history to Mumbai. Gujarat government officials said that a 67-year-old man had contracted the variant a month ago, adding that he had mild symptoms and recovered soon.
Earlier, it was reported that the first case of the variant was found in a 50-year-old woman in Mumbai, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The woman had travelled to the city from South Africa in February.
However, the Union government refuted the above claim. Sources in the government told news agency ANI on April 6 that present evidence did not suggest it is the XE variant.
A day later, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the state health department has not received any confirmation about the variant and thus could not confirm it.
The XE variant is a combination or recombinant of both sub-variants -- BA.1 and BA.2 -- of Omicron.
The variant was first detected in the United Kingdom and the WHO warned that it could be more transmissible than any Covid-19 strain seen till now.
(With agency inputs)
-
Private schools in Punjab closed to protest Gurdaspur school MD’s arrest
Private schools in Bathinda and other districts of Punjab remained closed on Monday in protest against the arrest of the managing director of a Gurdaspur-based school and another person in a case of alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old student on March 31. Most private school authorities had alerted parents on Sunday itself that the next day would also be an off in view of the protest.
-
10 students injured in accident at Pune’s Uruli Kanchan
At least ten school kids were injured after the autorickshaw ferrying them was hit by a pickup truck near Uruli Kanchan on the Pune-Solapur highway on Monday morning. According to the police officials, the accident took place around 7.30 am and the students of Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya are all aged between seven to twelve years. The driver and some students who received serious injuries have been taken to a private hospital.
-
Punjab elections: Congress issues show-cause notice to Sunil Jakhar
The disciplinary action committee of the Congress on Monday issued a show-cause notice to former Punjab unit president Sunil Jakhar for his statements during the assembly elections and alleged recent remarks against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The committee examined the statements and has issued the show-cause notice as per the constitution of the party, giving him one week to reply.
-
Soaring temperatures bad news for Bangaloreans, good news for AC makers
IMD's prediction about a hotter-than-usual summer has put a smile on the face of AC manufacturers who are hoping for an improvement after two slow years thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Manufacturers like Voltas, Hitachi,, Panasonic and Godrej Appliances are anticipating pent-up demand, especially in a city like Bengaluru where ACs weren't a necessity. Weather forecasters point out that April 2021 was much kinder than 2022.
-
'Will try to fulfill..': Punjab Cong's new chief says after meeting Rahul Gandhi
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring along with the newly-appointed members of the state unit on Monday met Rahul Gandhi in the capital. Read Amarinder Singh Brar (Raja Warring) is Punjab Congress president Warring was appointed as the Punjab Congress president on April 9 by Sonia Gandhi, replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu who was asked to resign following the Grand Old Party's debacle in the Punjab Assembly polls.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics