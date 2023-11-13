No sales of platform tickets at New Delhi, Anand Vihar stations in run up to Chhath Puja

In order to control the extra rush of passengers and ensure better crowd management on the occasion of Diwali and Chhath Puja, the sale of platform tickets at New Delhi and Anand Vihar railway stations has been suspended temporarily. New Delhi: Passengers wait for trains to their hometowns, ahead of the 'Chhath Puja' festival at New Delhi railway station on Nov. 11.(PTI)

There will be no sale of platform tickets at these two locations from November 13 (today), the Northern Railway division of Indian Railways said.

It will remain effective till November 18. The Chhath festival is on November 19-20.

However, persons coming to the stations just to assist the aged, illiterate and woman passengers who are not in a position to fend for themselves will be exempted from this restriction.

A platform ticket is a type of rail ticket issued by a major railway station, permitting the bearer to access the platforms of a railway station, but not to board and use any train services.

It allows people to walk with their friends and loved ones all the way to the passenger car at stations where the general public is not admitted to platforms. It is valid for 2 hours from the time of issue.

