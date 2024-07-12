Noida Police files charge sheet against AAP MLA, son in assault case

The Noida Police has filed a 200-page chargesheet against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and his son Anas Khan, who were booked for allegedly assaulting the employee of a petrol pump in Noida, officers said on Friday. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (PTI)

Khan and his son were booked by the Noida police for allegedly threatening and beating up a staff member at a petrol pump in Sector 95, Noida, on May 7.

Police initially filed charges under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insulting knowing it to be likely that such provocation will break public peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code. Later, sections 147 (related to rioting), 149 (related to unlawful assembly), 452 (related to trespassing), 307 (related to attempt to murder), 394 (related to causing hurt during robbery), and 34 (related to an act done by several persons with a common objective) of the IPC and under the provisions of the SCST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were added.

Of these, charges under the SC/ST Act and attempt to murder of the IPC have been removed. “The charge sheet was submitted at the district court in Surajpur on Thursday. Section 307 of the IPC and SC/ST Act were removed due to lack of evidence,” said Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

On May 13, the district court issued a non-bailable warrant against Khan. His son’s aide, Iqrar Ahmed, who allegedly assaulted the staff along with Anas, was arrested from the Kalindi Kunj border on the same day. The MLA and his son remained absconding.

Later on June 11, the Allahabad high court granted relief to Khan and his son and issued a stay order on their arrest. “Hence, the two suspects were not arrested by the Noida Police and a charge sheet was filed against them,” the ADCP added.