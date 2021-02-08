IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / North civic body to give permanent licences to food vans, e-food carts
Officials of north civic body said that other than increasing revenue of the municipality, the initiative will also create jobs for a lot of unemployed youths.
Officials of north civic body said that other than increasing revenue of the municipality, the initiative will also create jobs for a lot of unemployed youths.
delhi news

North civic body to give permanent licences to food vans, e-food carts

A proposal for allowing food trucks had been passed by the north civic body last month.
READ FULL STORY
By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:20 AM IST

The cash-strapped North Delhi Municipal Corporation — in an attempt to generate more revenue — has decided to give permanent licences to food vans and e-food carts in its jurisdiction. Food vans will be approved for places where space is available and footfall is abundant.

A proposal for allowing food trucks had been passed by the north civic body last month.

Officials of north civic body said that other than increasing revenue of the municipality, the initiative will also create jobs for a lot of unemployed youths.

A senior official of the north corporation said that modalities of the scheme are yet to be worked out. The official, however, said that other than issuing licences to existing food carts, people belonging to economically weaker sections would be given preference and discount in setting up their food business in empty lands of the municipality.

Mayor of north corporation, Jai Prakash, said that there are a number of eateries already functioning at different locations in north Delhi but the civic body does not get any revenue from such establishments. “This scheme will pave a way to legalise such food carts after paying a licence fee, which will be decided later. Other than this, we will also promote setting up food vans in empty lands of the civic body at various locations in north Delhi. We will allocate these food vans to those people whose annual family income is less than 25,000. We will provide them special discounts to set up movable eateries in empty lands and at places where footfall is high,” Prakash said.

He said that officials have been given instructions to start a survey to identify empty lands and places where such food vans can be set up in the jurisdiction of north corporation. “Though the fee for the licence is yet to be decided but it is likely to be kept dynamic, which means that those who wish to set up their food vans in busy markets or at prime locations, will have to pay slightly higher prices for a licence. People belonging to EWS category with less than 25,000 annual income are likely to get a nearly 25% discount,” the mayor said.

A senior official of the north corporation also said that applicants will have to produce a no-objection-certificate from the traffic police as well as from the road owning authority if they wish to set up food carts on any road side.

“Initially, we are planning to allow one to two food vans per ward. But this number can be increased later if required. This move will create employment for weaker section and they will not have to pay illegally to any other agency or local authorities. This initiative will also help the civic body in augmenting its revenue collection and make it financially stable,” the official said.

A similar move was passed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in the beginning of this year. In its proposal the south civic body had proposed that it would provide licences to five smart food eateries, including food trucks, vans, e-carts in each municipal ward in its jurisdiction.

KS Mehra, former commissioner of the unified MCD, said that the initiative will help in boosting revenue of the corporations.

“It is a very good move and such efforts are required to be taken by the authorities to augment revenue collection, especially when it is undergoing a huge financial crisis. This initiative will bring additional funds to the corporation as illegally running food vans will be brought under the tax net of the MCD,” Mehra said.

He added that the civic body should ensure that all areas are tapped under the scheme for maximum revenue realisation.

However, the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) said they were against the proposal. Arbind Singh, national coordinator NASVI, criticised the move and termed it “anti-street vendors”.

Singh said that the civic body was yet to implement Street Vendors Act 2014, which speaks about regulation and welfare of the street vendors.

“It is an effort to snatch livelihood from the street food vendors. Through allocation of e-food carts and other such special type of eateries, the municipality only wants backdoor entry of capitalists. They should first regulate the existing street food vendors who set up roadside stalls . They should implement Street Vendors Act 2014,” he said. Singh added that the clause of giving priority and discount to EWS people “merely seems to be a lip service”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
food van
app
Close
Officials of north civic body said that other than increasing revenue of the municipality, the initiative will also create jobs for a lot of unemployed youths.
Officials of north civic body said that other than increasing revenue of the municipality, the initiative will also create jobs for a lot of unemployed youths.
delhi news

North civic body to give permanent licences to food vans, e-food carts

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:20 AM IST
A proposal for allowing food trucks had been passed by the north civic body last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan in the Lok Sabha had announced that the third phase of the vaccination drive for people aged over 50 will begin after the second week of March.(Bloomberg)
On Friday, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan in the Lok Sabha had announced that the third phase of the vaccination drive for people aged over 50 will begin after the second week of March.(Bloomberg)
delhi news

Covid vaccine jabs for people aged above 50 likely from mid-March

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:07 AM IST
People aged over 50 years and individuals with comorbidities irrespective of age have broadly been categorised as the third priority group for vaccination, after health care and front line workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak addressing a press conference.(Image via Twitter)
AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak addressing a press conference.(Image via Twitter)
delhi news

AAP, BJP accused lock horns over tours by party leaders

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:04 AM IST
While the AAP is in power in the Delhi government, the BJP rules all three MCDs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the first week of the campaign will focus on outreach regarding the two-wheeler segment including electric bikes and e-scooters to accelerate its adoption.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the first week of the campaign will focus on outreach regarding the two-wheeler segment including electric bikes and e-scooters to accelerate its adoption.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
delhi news

Govt focuses on two wheeler EVs in first week of Switch Delhi campaign

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:38 AM IST
‘Switch Delhi’ will be an eight-week campaign to sensitise Delhi residents about the benefits of switching to electric vehicle, Gahlot added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 1,000 shanties burnt down in Tughlaqabad.(Burhaan Kinu/HT)
Around 1,000 shanties burnt down in Tughlaqabad.(Burhaan Kinu/HT)
delhi news

Over 20 shanties gutted in fire in Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:51 AM IST
The blaze broke out in a katran (waste cloth cutting) and later spread to the shanties following which approximately 20-22 shanties were gutted
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Sanjay Colony, fire tenders at the spot(ANI Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Sanjay Colony, fire tenders at the spot(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Over 20 shanties gutted in fire in Delhi's Okhla, no injuries reported 

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:09 AM IST
No casualties have been reported so far in the fire in Delhi's Okhla, a fire office said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Connaught Place to remain closed on Tuesday, January 26. (HT archive)(HT_PRINT)
Connaught Place to remain closed on Tuesday, January 26. (HT archive)(HT_PRINT)
delhi news

Markets unaffected by chakka jam, but turnout low

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Sanjeev Mehra, president of Khan Market Traders association, said all shops operated as usual in the upscale market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker conducts the COVID-19 vaccination dry run at GTB Hospital, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
A health worker conducts the COVID-19 vaccination dry run at GTB Hospital, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Six Delhi hospitals declared ‘non-Covid’ facilities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:52 PM IST
The sustained drop in daily new infections led the Delhi government to declare six of its hospitals “non-Covid” facilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel stands guard as they on high alert during Chakka Jam by farmers against farm bills, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Security personnel stands guard as they on high alert during Chakka Jam by farmers against farm bills, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi-NCR peaceful as 40,000 security personnel keep vigil during ‘chakka jam’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:40 PM IST
On Saturday, the three-hour-long chakka jam protest called by farm unions concluded peacefully in Delhi amid heightened security and full-scale police deployment to prevent a rerun of violence that had taken place on Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Markets unaffected by chakka jam, but turnout low

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Market associations said all shops remained open across Delhi on Saturday despite a three-hour long chakka jam -- a blockade of state and national highways -- announced by farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Six Delhi hospitals declared ‘non-Covid’ facilities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:13 PM IST
The Covid-19 test positivity rate in the national capital fell to 0
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Three protest sites at Delhi borders remain peaceful during chakka jam

By HT Correspondents, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Amid the large-scale police deployment and a host of steps taken to curtail the movement of farmers, the three-hour nationwide “chakka jam” — a blockade of national and state highways — called by farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws, went off peacefully on Saturday at the three protest venues at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi-NCR peaceful as 40,000 security personnel keep vigil during ‘chakka jam’

By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:11 PM IST
New Delhi Delhi-NCR remained peaceful on Saturday — with police and paramilitary forces covering every inch of the city, barricades coming up at all strategic points to deter protesters and some Metro stations shutting their gates for more than five hours — as thousands of farmers held a “chakka jam” protest to press for the repealing of three contentious farm laws that the Central government had passed in September last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new agri laws had clashed with the police during the tractor parade on January 26.(AP file photo)
Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new agri laws had clashed with the police during the tractor parade on January 26.(AP file photo)
delhi news

3 more held in connection with Red Fort violence on Republic Day

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:28 PM IST
The three have been identified as Harpreet Singh (32), Harjeet Singh (48) and Dharmender Singh (55), all residents of Delhi, they said. They were nabbed by the special investigating team (SIT) of north district on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The elections will be held on February 28.(HT file photo. Representative image)
The elections will be held on February 28.(HT file photo. Representative image)
delhi news

AAP announces candidates for municipal corporation by-elections

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:27 PM IST
The names include Dhirendra (Bunty Gautam) from Kalyanpuri ward 8E, Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri ward 2E, Mohammad Isharaq Khan from Chauhan Bangar 41E, Ramchandra from Rohini C32N and Sunita Mishra from Shalimar Bagh North 62N, the party said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP