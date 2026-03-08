North Delhi: Father, son suffocate to death in well made to ferment pickles

A 60-year-old man and his 32-year-old son diedof suffocation on Saturday morning, while two others fell sick allegedly after they entered a 10-foot-deep well inside their house which was used to dry and ferment pickles in north Delhi’s Nangloi. There were multiple 10-feet-deep wells in the house. (HT Photo)

The owner of the house runs a pickle making factory on the ground floor of the building. “There is a pickle making factory on the ground floor of the house and the owner lived with his family on the first floor. There are four to five wells, of about 10 feet depth, in which the pickle is made. On Saturday, they called a worker to retrieve some of the pickle, but he fell unconscious due to suffocation,” deputy commissioner of police (outer) Vikram Singh said.

The deceased are Anil Ram and Neeraj while the worker and Ram’s younger son Sandeep, 28, are currently sick.

As the worker fell unconscious, Ram and both his sons went inside to save him, but they too fell unconscious, police said.

“All four persons were taken out of the well by Ram’s brother Subhash and other people. Ram and Neeraj were taken to Sanjay Gandhi hospital, but they were declared dead. The worker and Sandeep are currently undergoing treatment and are stable,” the DCP added.

Police said they are investigating the matter further.