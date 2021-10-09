Northeast Delhi riots: Court to hear Umar Khalid's bail plea today

A Delhi court will on Saturday resume hearing on the bail plea filed by activist Umar Khalid in connection with the riots that took place in the city in February last year, resulting in 53 people losing their lives and injuries to several others. The court will hear arguments on a fresh plea filed by Khalid, who did so last month after the prosecution raised objections towards maintainability of the earlier plea, which led to the former JNU student withdrawing the same.

On September 23, the hearing was adjourned to October 9 as Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat was on leave.

In a previous hearing, Khalid’s lawyer, senior advocate Trideep Pais, argued before ASJ Rawat that the Delhi Police’s chargesheet in the case read like a script of the Amazon Prime web series “Family Man.” Pais said, “The chargesheet uses rhetoric like ‘veteran of sedition’ for my client. It, therefore, reads like a 9pm news script of one of those shouting news channels. Please understand that the investigating officer is writing all this in a chargesheet, and not in a script of Family Man.”

“This is the kind of stuff that is read and peddled so that public opinion can be created in order to substitute for the lack of evidence. This is done with the objective to unfairly prosecute people when there is no material to do so lawfully,” he further argued.

Khalid, whom the police have described as the “mastermind” behind the February 2020 violence, has been booked under the stringent anti-terror UAPA law, as are several others. Communal riots broke out in northeast Delhi as a result of clashes between those supporting the contentious CAA and those opposed to it.