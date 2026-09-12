‘Not paid in months’: 2,500 HIV workers in Delhi warn of strike

New Delhi: Frontline HIV/AIDS outreach employees on Friday said that over 2,500 workers under targeted intervention (TI) projects of the Delhi State AIDS Control Society (DSACS) have not received their salaries for nearly six months and are planning to go on a pen-down strike from Monday. Workers claimed they had not been paid in six months (Photo for representation)

DSACS is a nodal agency of the Delhi government tasked with implementing the National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) in the Capital. Through partnerships with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community-based organisations (CBOs), it runs TI projects for persons, including transgender persons and sex workers, in line with the Centre’s AIDS/HIV prevention strategy.

HT spoke to several employees, many of whom are transgenders or former sex workers involved in TI projects, which include running HIV and syphilis testing camps in high-risk areas, conducting counselling services, outreach, treatment facilities and follow-up services. They said they have not been paid since April.

A transwomen outreach staff member of DASCS, who did not wish to be named, said she has been working on TI projects for over a decade, conducting HIV awareness activities and counselling sessions. “We have not been paid since April. We are not asking for charity, but our rights. My salary is ₹16,000 a month. I have repeatedly asked when our salaries will be released, but received no response. We are frustrated,” she said.

The worker said many who were involved in begging and prostitution have taken up outreach work under the HIV programme for employment and returning to society. “These workers come from economically weaker sections of society. Not being paid for six months might push them back to begging and prostitution,” she added.

Another staff worker said, “We continue to work as there are very few opportunities for us. But if salaries are not paid, it will force people back into those occupations and will affect the programmes being run by us,” he added.

Another outreach worker from Trilokpuri area, who also requested anonymity, said staff members had decided to protest. “We are planning a pen-down strike. I am forced to eat at a nearby gurdwara because there is no other way to manage household expenses,” he said.

The workers warned that a strike could disrupt HIV counselling and follow-up services, which form a critical part of Delhi’s HIV prevention programme.

“We counsel around 15 to 20 people every day and conduct outreach activities. If we stop working, it will impact HIV prevention efforts. India has set a goal of eliminating HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 under the fifth phase of the National AIDS Control Programme. If field workers go on strike in Delhi, it will affect progress towards that target,” he said.

Dr Sanjeev Sheel, convener of an NGO forum working with the TI program, said, “Around 70 NGOs are part of these programs. DSACS has not released any salaries to any of the NGOs. The aggrieved community is all set to send a representation to the PM’s office regarding the matter.”

When reached out to, DSACS project director Samyak Jain said, “I have no knowledge of any outreach workers not being paid for the last six months. Workers can send me their written complaints, and action will be taken. Of the 71 NGOs that work in partnership, we have recently released quarterly salaries for around 50. Further action will be taken once the documentation process is complete.”