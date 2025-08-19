Notified education law to bring relief to parents, says Delhi CM

With the notification of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fee Determination and Regulation) Act, 2025, chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday declared it “a major victory for millions of parents in Delhi,” promising relief from arbitrary fee hikes by private schools. The move follows years of parent protests over unpredictable and excessive fee hikes.

The law, notified on August 14 after receiving the assent of the lieutenant governor less than a week after the Assembly passed it, applies to all 1,677 private unaided schools in the Capital.

The act introduces sweeping reforms, including a three-tier grievance redressal system, penalties of up to ₹10 lakh for violations, and mandatory involvement of parents in deciding fee structures. “This historic law will curb the commercialization of education and make the fee determination process transparent, accountable, and fair. It establishes education not as a commercial transaction but as a right and a means of public welfare,” Gupta said in a post on X.

To ensure accountability, the law creates school-level, district-level, and revision committees that will oversee fee approvals and compliance. Schools will be barred from charging fees beyond approved limits, with teachers, parents, and management all represented in the process.

“For years, parents and students struggled with arbitrary increases. This Act establishes a strong, transparent, and participatory system for school fee regulation,” the chief minister said after the Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium.