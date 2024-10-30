Now, register your property at any sub-registrar office in Delhi

The Delhi government has allowed property transactions at all 22 sub-registrar offices, irrespective of jurisdiction, under its “Anywhere Registration” policy, officials said on Wednesday. The Delhi government has announced ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy. (HT Archive/Photo for representation)

In a statement, the office of the chief minister said that the government has removed the requirement for citizens to visit a specific sub-registrar office for property registration and now, residents will be able to take an online appointment at any sub-registrar office across Delhi.

Delhi chief minister Atishi said, “’Anywhere Registration’ policy is being introduced to resolve these problems. Under this policy, anyone seeking property registration can go to any sub-registrar office in Delhi. Residents will no longer be limited to just one designated office for property registration. Traditionally, individuals purchasing property in Delhi or undertaking any property registration process were required to visit a designated sub-registrar office. However, this process often led to challenges, including long lines and delays in booking appointments at certain offices, while others remained underutilised.”

Currently, Delhi has 11 revenue districts and 22 sub-registrar offices. They register over 20 different types of documents, including sale deeds, leases, conveyance deeds, power of attorneys, and all other documents that need to be compulsorily registered under law. Each year, they cumulatively register around 350,000 to 400,000 documents.

Officials said that no changes are being made in their physical jurisdictions, but residents will have the flexibility to choose the office convenient for them.

A Delhi government official said that the new policy will bring more transparency and help curb corruption. “Those who feel pressured by middlemen at certain offices will now have the option to visit other offices. Moreover, tracking the number of applications at each office will help identify preferred offices and address challenges faced by residents,” the official, not wishing to be named, said.

In April 2023, lieutenant governor VK Saxena directed the Delhi government to declare the city as a single district for the registration of properties to protect citizens from touts and facilitate hassle-free property registration. The action was to be taken as part of a crackdown on corruption at sub-registrar offices.