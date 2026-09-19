Now, underpass planned near Rajputana Rifles’ HQ instead of FOB

After months of proposals and discussions, agencies working to find a permanent solution to a years-old crossing problem faced by soldiers of the Rajputana Rifles in Delhi Cantonment are now considering an underpass at the site, instead of the foot over-bridge (FOB) that had been planned so far, officials said on Friday.

PWD began excavation at the site in March this year, but since then, the work remains stalled. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

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The Centre on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that a meeting between senior officials of the Union ministry of railways and Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) had been held following the court’s July 25 directions to explore a permanent crossing for the soldiers.

The court had directed the joint secretary, ministry of railways, concerned with the area, and the PWD additional secretary to discuss the possibility of constructing an underpass at the site. The Centre told the court that the meeting had since taken place and that a joint physical inspection would now be conducted to assess the feasibility of the proposal.

PWD officials confirmed that the inspection would be held. “A joint inspection will be done to check the feasibility of an underpass on Saturday. The report will be submitted to court soon,” a PWD official said.

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{{^usCountry}} To be sure, the proposal for the underpass has revived concerns over the very problem that prompted the Army to seek an FOB in the first place -- waterlogging during the monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To be sure, the proposal for the underpass has revived concerns over the very problem that prompted the Army to seek an FOB in the first place -- waterlogging during the monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

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An underpass could face difficulties similar to those encountered by the existing culvert through which soldiers have been forced to pass, activists said. “An underpass may create the same issue as the culvert. During the monsoon, it can get easily flooded with water, creating problems for the soldiers to cross over. This was the whole point of the demand for an FOB,” said Aditya Tanwar, a lawyer and local resident who filed a public interest litigation (PIL) highlighting the need for the bridge.

The proposed crossing is meant to provide a safe connection between the Rajputana Rifles campus and its training and parade grounds on the other side of Ring Road. For years, soldiers and trainees have used a narrow stormwater culvert to make the crossing. During heavy rain, the passage fills with water, forcing them either to wade through the flooded stretch or take a detour of more than 2.5km.

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The issue came to light after HT reported in May 2025 that more than 3,000 soldiers were negotiating the narrow, crumbling culvert multiple times a day. A day after the report, the Delhi High Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter and directed agencies to work towards a permanent solution.

To be sure, the FOB had been approved as far back as 2010 but was never constructed. In May 2025, PWD gave in-principle approval for a basic metal-structure FOB without a lift or escalator. A technical survey was initiated, while the department also undertook temporary measures to improve the culvert, including cleaning it, raising portions of the pathway and creating drainage arrangements.

As the high court pushed agencies to expedite the project, a temporary “Bailey bridge” was installed in September last year to provide an alternative crossing while work on the permanent structure was taken up.

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By March 2026, PWD had begun excavation and foundation work for the permanent FOB. Officials at the time said the bridge was expected to be completed within six months and would be a basic pedestrian structure without lifts or escalators.

More than six months after groundwork began, however, officials said there has been little progress on the permanent structure. The latest proposal to examine an underpass could further delay the project as agencies assess its technical feasibility and implications.

Tanwar also raised concerns over the cost and environmental implications of changing the plan. “There are a lot of issues with this plan that has been suggested by the officials. The underpass will have to go from under the existing railway line, which will be a major expenditure, while the government has already spent around ₹1 crore for shifting of utilities and other ground work,” he said.

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He said the original FOB proposal had faced hurdles over the shifting of 21 trees. “There are thousands of trees being cut down across the city for mega projects and flyovers, so, why can these 21 trees be moved for the welfare of 2,000-3,000 soldiers? In fact, with a better assessment, the number of affected trees can also be reduced,” he said.