Odd-even scheme may keep 2-wheelers, women out; what would be the timings?

Cars used for medical emergencies, driven by women or persons with disabilities along with children up to 12 years may get exemptions from the Delhi government's proposed odd-even road rationing system, which will be re-enacted from November 13 to 20 in order to curb the deteriorating air quality in the national capital region. Heavy smog in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

A government source told Times of India that the scheme will be implemented between 8 am and 8 pm every day. Two wheelers would also get exempted from the scheme. Furthermore, vehicles of the President, Delhi chief minister, lieutenant governor and the Chief Justice of India would also be kept out of this rationing system.

The government has kept the draft proposal ready and is waiting to incorporate the Supreme Court's written order related to the matter after deliberations before the details of the scheme are announced. Meanwhile, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has called an urgent meeting to discuss the matter after the apex court rapped the government over the efficacy of the odd-even scheme.

The odd-even scheme is touted as one of the government's drive to check the air pollution. According to the system, usage of vehicles is restricted on alternate days based on the last digit of their number plates.

Chairpersons of the Union Public Service Commission, Lokpal, chief election commissioner, election commissioners and comptroller and auditor general of India are among those who do not have to comply with the scheme.

The Supreme Court earlier pulled up Delhi government over the worsening air quality and asked whether rationing of cars plying on the roads has ever been successful. "It's all optics," the top court observed a day after the Delhi government announced that the odd-even scheme would be back from November 13 to November 20.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!