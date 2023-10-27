Officials derailing Farishtey scheme: Delhi minister

Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday alleged that “a few senior officials” had conspired to stop the Delhi government scheme, Farishtey Dilli ke, which encourages Delhiites to help road accident victims with the government bearing all bills for the treatment of such patients. Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (HT Photo)

In a press conference on Friday, Bharadwaj alleged that payments that the Delhi government had volunteered to make to hospitals for the treatment of road accident victims had not been made for nearly a year. Bharadwaj said that he had written a letter to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to take action against the officers involved.

“The payments are made to private hospitals at government rates. But for the last one year or so, payments have not been released to private hospitals. There is a conspiracy by certain officers to stop the scheme,” he alleged in a press conference.

The “Farishtey Dilli ke” scheme was launched by Delhi CM Kejriwal in 2019 with an aim to encourage common people to come forward and help those who have met with road accidents.

During the launch, Kejriwal said that the government will bear all the expenses related to a road accident, highlighting that during a trial run of the project more than 3,000 lives had been saved. The pilot of the scheme started in February 2017, by the state government.

On Friday, Bharadwaj also said that he had a meeting with senior pulmonologists in the Capital to assess the pollution situation in the city and prepare a health advisory for hospitals and mohalla clinics to follow.

He added health centres and mohalla clinics will be asked to ensure they have adequate medicines available for the treatment of patients coming in with pollution-related ailments.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!